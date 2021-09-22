Fantastic Animals 3 wins official title and release date

The third chapter of the series Fantastic Beasts finally had its title revealed. Warner confirmed this Wednesday (30) that the new film set in the universe of Harry Potter will be called The Secrets of Dumbledore and that it will arrive in theaters at the beginning of

    According to the publication made by the studio on its social networks, the third part of the franchise (which will have five films in total) focused on Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) will debut on April. In addition, a small teaser was released that highlights the title of the feature.

    • And what stands out here is precisely the fact that we are finally going to have a much greater emphasis on figure of Dumbledore (Jude Law). The wizard showed up in the second Fantastic Beasts, but much more as a luxury extra than really as a central figure to the plot. So, after all the events of Crimes of Grindelwald, it was expected that the future director of Hogwarts would have a slightly more central role within the saga — and that’s what we’re going to do. finally see.

    It is worth remembering that the creator of the series Harry Potter, JK Rowling, has said more than once about how he saw the relationship between Dumbledore and Grindelwald as something much bigger than friendship and that they had strong emotions for each other—which makes this clash even more painful for both of them. We still don’t know how this will be portrayed in Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, but the confrontation between the two wizards is certain — not least because we already know that it will affect fate by Ariana Dumbledore, the sister of the famous sorcerer.

    Finally we will see a little more from Jude Law’s Dumbledore besides the Wizard’s role of speaking and disappearing from the scene (Image: Press Release/Warner Bros.)
    2022

    The big question is around what are the mysteries contained in the title. As featured in The Crimes of Grindelwald, there is a fourth brother Dumbledore, in addition to Albus, Aberforth and Ariana. As shown in the last film, the character Credence (Ezra Miller) is actually Aurelio Dumbledore and we may see why no one knew about his existence until then.

    Another possible secret that could be revealed is, as many fans speculate, the fact that Ariana Dumbledore is also an obscurial, a wizard parasitized by a type of entity called the obscurity, which causes him to lose control of his magical powers. One of the theories raised believes that Credence never appeared in the family’s genealogy because it was not created naturally, but from Dumbledore’s experiment with the Philosopher’s Stone and his sister’s obscure one.

    However, the biggest mystery even regarding Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets will be the explanation given for Johnny Depp’s departure from the role of Grindelwald. The actor was removed after accusations of assault and domestic violence against his ex-wife Amber Heard. With that, Mads Mikkelsen will play the wizard — marking the character’s third transformation in three films. In Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the wizard was played by Colin Farrell.

