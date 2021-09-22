ios-15-has-bug-that-reports-full-memory-even-when-space-is-available

iOS 14 was released on Monday (15) and already brings a headache for some users who migrated at first: a bug makes the system accuse that the internal storage would be full, even when that’s not true, and there’s nothing you can do to make the notification go away other than go back to iOS 12. Apparently, similar error also affects iPadOS 14.

Even if the user does a general cleanup to make room in memory, the notification will persist — therefore, don’t throw your files in the trash if that’s your case. The bug is not restricted to any specific model, according to the Apple Insider website, even affecting the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the top of the line from 1024.