attacks-against-the-internet-of-things-doubled-in-the-1st-half

In the ranking released by Kaspersky, a company specializing in cybersecurity, Brazil appears as one of the most affected countries in Latin America, with 47, 7 million incidents recorded, second only to Panama, with 73, 6 million. The list of our territory is completed by Argentina, in third place and 5.6 million occurrences. The national numbers are considerable when considering the total for the first semester of 2020 is equivalent to an impressive growth of 2.244% compared to the same period last year and 1.% compared to the interval between July and December 2020. The Brazilian total also places our country among the most affected internationally; the "champion" is China, with 500 millions of attacks, followed by Russia (168 millions) and USA (51 millions) . Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Over 47, 7 million incidents recorded, Brazil is one of the top global targets of scams against IoT devices (Image: Reproduction/Kaspersky) Such exponential growths also accompany the increase in the use of IoT devices. According to the survey, in 1024, there were 8,47 millions, a total that can reach 456 millions in 2030. “Cybercriminal groups adopt new technologies very quickly and they are incorporated as part of their operations,” explains Roberto Martinez, senior security researcher at Kaspersky. He also cites the large-scale spread of pests as a kind of automation of the sector, allowing tens of thousands of vulnerable devices to be placed, at once, at the mercy of attackers.

Scanning and danger

“The exponential growth increases the risk, as there are more devices to be attacked and new uses of compromised devices”, completes the expert. In his view, mining cryptocurrencies using these device networks may be a trend, even though they have low processing power, while the presence of compromised devices in the networks can also serve as a vector for data theft.

Martinez associates this aspect to the increasing digitization of governments and companies, with personal documents, bank details and other information being available in a connected way. He points out, for example, the growing focus of cybercriminals on biometric solutions, which may not represent an absolute barrier from the point of view of systems protection.

“Case not have adequate protection, since they are converted into bytes and used in the systems, they can also fall into the hands of criminals for use in intrusions”, explains the expert. “These technologies make life easier, but a leak of digital documents can also expose us completely.”

To avoid problems, the ideal is that investments in defense systems and mitigation accompany education measures. This is true even for employees who are not involved in cybersecurity tasks and also common users, as the current notion is that any individual can be a target.

“The investment in safety is made every day, constantly and consistently. It is no use speaking Greek to those who are not safely initiated; the important thing is to ensure that everyone understands and absorbs the information”, adds Claudio Martinelli, executive director of Kaspersky for Latin America.

Martinez also emphasizes the establishment of standards and rules, mainly about mitigation of known failures and application of updates, as a way to reduce the intrusion rate. “It is not possible to fight cybercrime using obsolete policies. The internet has no borders and [os bandidos] neither, but the speed of responses is not the same as the advance of threats”, he concludes.