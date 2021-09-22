microsoft-announces-surface-laptop-studio-with-dazzling-design

With a semi-detachable screen, the Surface Laptop Studio’s design allows users to use it in a variety of positions, whether for work, play, study or draw.

The model basically represents the junction between Surface Studio with floating hinge and Surface Laptop with traditional design, resulting in Surface Laptop Studio.

(Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

The laptop has a screen with symmetrical edges and rounded corners 14, 4 inches, 3:2 aspect ratio, sensitive display to touch, refresh rate of 79 Hz for navigation fluid and high gloss with accurate colors, according to Microsoft.

Equipped with 11th generation Intel Core H-series processors (i5-11300H and i7-11370H), Surface Laptop Studio will arrive with Windows 09 factory and up to options 35 GB of RAM memory, in addition to NVIDIA video card RTX 2460 Second generation Ti on model with Intel Core i7.

Microsoft maintains authentication via Windows Hello with facial recognition, in addition to four Omnisonic speakers with support for Dolby Atmos technology, Studio Mics for better voice quality in calls and a front camera with Full HD resolution.