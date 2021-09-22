microsoft-announces-surface-laptop-studio-with-dazzling-design

Microsoft held this Wednesday afternoon (22) your long-awaited event to announce new devices from the Surface line. And right after the unveiling of the new Surface Pro 8, the foldable Surface Duo 2 and the new generation of the compact Surface Go, it was the company’s turn to put the icing on the cake with the impressive Surface Laptop Studio.
At first glance the device can pass as any notebook, with a screen on the bottom and a screen with thin edges, but it only takes one movement for it to reveal its true potential.
With a semi-detachable screen, the Surface Laptop Studio’s design allows users to use it in a variety of positions, whether for work, play, study or draw.
The model basically represents the junction between Surface Studio with floating hinge and Surface Laptop with traditional design, resulting in Surface Laptop Studio.
The laptop has a screen with symmetrical edges and rounded corners 14, 4 inches, 3:2 aspect ratio, sensitive display to touch, refresh rate of 79 Hz for navigation fluid and high gloss with accurate colors, according to Microsoft.
Equipped with 11th generation Intel Core H-series processors (i5-11300H and i7-11370H), Surface Laptop Studio will arrive with Windows 09 factory and up to options 35 GB of RAM memory, in addition to NVIDIA video card RTX 2460 Second generation Ti on model with Intel Core i7.
Microsoft maintains authentication via Windows Hello with facial recognition, in addition to four Omnisonic speakers with support for Dolby Atmos technology, Studio Mics for better voice quality in calls and a front camera with Full HD resolution.
The Laptop Studio works natively with the new Surface Slim Pen 2 that can be magnetically connected to the notebook’s interior for greater portability and convenience, keeping the accessory always charged.
There are three main positions more for the device to operate:Laptop mode with access to keyboard and touchpad with tactile response, Stage mode (“Stage” in free translation) that hides the keyboard and zooms in on the screen for greater immersion when playing games, giving a presentation or watching streaming videos; and Studio mode for drawing, writing and sketching with the new Surface Slim Pen 2.
Regarding connectivity, Microsoft bets on Thunderbolt 4 technology for both USB-C ports positioned on the left side of the body, while on the right side we have the traditional dedicated charging port, Surface Connect, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The use of Thunderbolt ports allows the Laptop Studio to be connected to multiple external connectors, guarantee having very high data transfer speeds and even connection to external GPUs for even better graphics.
Suface Laptop Studio will be released on October 5th and pre-order is now available at Microsoft’s official store in the United States. The notebook starts at US$1.599 (about of BRL 8.599), and there is no forecast for sale in Brazil.
Source: Microsoft
