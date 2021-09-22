renault-duster-to-win-“accessible”-hybrid-version-in-2024

Dacia, a company of Romanian origin that is part of the Renault group and has the characteristic of producing the most affordable models in the line, wants to keep the tradition with the future Duster. In an interview with Autocar, Julien Ferry, head of product for the brand, revealed plans for the brand’s SUV.

According to him, the Renault Duster, as it is sold in Brazil, will be available in a hybrid version on the market from 2024. The big point of this transformation, however, is the price, which, according to the executive, will remain affordable.

Ferry argued that the outgoing 4×4 version of Duster is one of the cheapest four-wheel-drive SUVs on sale, so the brand will “maintain revenue and update it as per customer demand”. “His role in the company is to provide a very good price/resource ratio. We have to address these customers who are looking for a simple car that can get off the road,” he commented, emphasizing the car’s off-road abilities.

The Dacia executive used a play on words to assert that the electric revolution is rooted in Renault, which will have another in Duster step of the so-called “Renaulution” (the Renault revolution). Plans include a closer alignment of the alliance between Renault, Nissan and Mistsubishi.

This paves the way for the next-generation Duster to adopt the same plug-in hybrid powertrain as the Renault crossover Captur, of similar size, as well as an all-electric version on the new CMF-BEV platform of the Renault 5, which is aimed at affordable EVs in the A and B segments.

The architecture of the CMF-BEV is closely related to the conventional structure of the CMF-B. This makes it feasible for cars to be produced on the same line, as they have similar overall dimensions, including wheelbases. One more point that weighs in favor of the arrival of the hybrid Duster and, in the future, all electric.

Ferry also highlighted the European launch of the new Spring Electric by Dacia, one of the cheapest electric vehicles in the region, as a sign that the company intends to maintain accessibility as it moves to electrification.

Dacia will also expand its product offering at the other end of the line, with the launch of its biggest model, the rugged Bigster SUV. It is scheduled to arrive in 2025, as a rival to the Nissan Qashqai and Volkswagen Tiguan, with traditional and hybrid versions, with potential for an electrical variant. It’s the “Renaulution” opening the way and, who knows, showing up in the Brazilian market as well.

