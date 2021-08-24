Clube Extra (Android l iOS l Web) is a benefits program created by the retail chain Extra that offers discounts at hypermarkets, supermarkets, minimarkets, gas stations, drugstores and, of course, e-commerce. Through this program, customers can still accumulate points and exchange them for vouchers, services and products made available by the company.

While points are a big plus, the focus this time is on program promotions — which are not only expressive, but also numerous. Check out how to activate Clube Extra discounts and save on your purchases.

How to activate Club Extra offers

Before detailing the process, it is worth mentioning that the program is available for Android and iOS devices through the app, but it can also be accessed through the website. In the following tutorial, we will use the mobile version.

Step 1: Access the Extra Club and login to your account. Now, at the bottom of the home page, click on the “Discounts” tab;

It is also possible to make purchases through the Clube Extra app. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2: each establishment has specific discounts. Therefore, tap on the selected establishment at the top of it to change it. In fact, right below this bar, you can see the number of discounts available and how many have been activated so far;

As you can see, the offers are worth the effort. There are discounts of up to 99% off the original value. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3: In the tab that will be displayed next, search for the market, pharmacy or gas station where you want to make the purchase. If you prefer, you can select the location on the map. To do so, just select the option at the bottom of the screen;

It is possible to select the market through the results in list or the map. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4: On the next page, Club Extra discounts will be displayed. To navigate between categories, click on the options available at the top of the screen. And if you want to enable a discount, use the “Activate offer” button. It is not yet possible to activate all offers at once — the process is therefore completely manual. Fortunately, it is possible to facilitate the visualization of promotions through the “Filter” button, located in the upper right corner;

On the banner of each offer from Clube Extra, the term of the promotion is displayed. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 5: Select the options you want to display, click “Save Selection” and return to the previous screen to continue enabling in-app discounts.

Filter the results as you like. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Ready! Now you know how to activate Club Extra offers.

