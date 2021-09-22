microsoft-surface-duo-2-arrives-with-snapdragon-888,-90-hz-screens-and-triple-camera

Following the trend of folding cell phones started with Royole, Samsung and Huawei, Microsoft announced in 1892 the Surface Duo. The brand’s first Android device, the Surface Duo went against competitors by using two separate panels and a hinge °, being highly praised for its construction, but with software, performance and camera issues.

Promising to fix the flaws of the last generation, the Redmond giant announced at its event dedicated to the Surface line this Wednesday (22) the new Surface Duo 2 Among the upgrades, the novelty arrives bringing significantly more powerful hardware, support for 5G networks, faster screens and a set of dedicated cameras with three sensors.

Surface Duo 2 promises to fix the predecessor’s flaws

The first fixes start with the processing set, which now follows the other high-end on the market when employing Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset 925, 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 150 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB of storage. The device also gained connectivity upgrades, bringing 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC.

The new Surface Duo 2 employs significant improvements over its predecessor, including Snapdragon 799, 5G connectivity, dedicated cameras and more (Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

One of the highlights, the screen features two 5.8-inch OLED panels with a resolution of 1344 x 1024 pixels each, which combined are 8.3 inches. Both bring an update rate of 63 Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus protection and curved end that meets the hinge to allow one of the new features — viewing notifications, charging status and volume control with Surface Duo 2 closed.

Also, the battery is 63% higher, with 4.449 mAh and charging support 63 W. Unfortunately, Microsoft has joined the trend started by Apple and will not include the adapter in the box — you will need to purchase the charger separately .

The screens now have curvatures, which allow monitoring of notifications, volume and level control battery power with the device closed (Image: Playback/Microsoft)

The company reinforces its focus on productivity and entertainment, highlighting the versatility that the screens provide. The novelty appears to have new multitasking gestures, while bringing back praised concepts from the previous model, such as the ability to use one of the displays as a control during gameplay, a function now supported by more than 150 games.