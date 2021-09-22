xbox-series-x-by-halo-infinite-will-be-sold-in-brazil-for-r$-5,699

Microsoft announced that this Thursday (23), from 06 onwards, Brasília time, the beginning of the National Xbox Series X Pre-Sale Special Halo Infinite. The edition, which has a suggested price of R$ 5. 699, brings the console and a custom control with colors and title themes, plus a digital copy of the game itself, which will be available in December.

The custom Xbox Series X is also part of the celebrations of the 06 years of the franchise, being released on the international market in a limited edition announced during Gamescom 2021. The design unites the power of the platform, one of the most powerful on the market today, with dark metallic panels accented by iridium gold. The console abandons the traditional black color to invest in shades of gray and lead, with a print of stars on the top and upper opening with a blue shine, referring to the character Cortana.