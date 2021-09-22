how-to-register-for-clube-extra-online

Clube Extra (Android | iOS | Web) is an advantage program for Extra supermarket customers. With it, it is possible to have benefits when purchasing products, in addition to discounts and offers. It also has monthly challenges that, if completed, guarantee exclusive prizes.

How to activate Club Extra offers

The program can be accessed by smartphone and computer. Learn in the tutorial below how to register for the Extra Club.

On your cell phone Step 1: Download the Clube Extra app on your mobile via the Play Store or App Store.

Step 2: open the app and tap “Log in or sign up”.

First, let’s create a new access record in the Clube Extra app (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 3: tap “New around here? Sign up”.

How are we going to make a new registration , select this option (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 4: on the next screen, fill in some information such as name and surname, CPF and date of birth. Tap “Continue” when everything is complete.

Fill in some information and click “Continue ” to proceed with the registration (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 5: enter your email, number of phone and create a password. Remembering that the password must have at least 8 characters that mix numbers, symbols and upper and lower case letters.