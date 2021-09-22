how-to-register-for-clube-extra-online

Clube Extra (Android | iOS | Web) is an advantage program for Extra supermarket customers. With it, it is possible to have benefits when purchasing products, in addition to discounts and offers. It also has monthly challenges that, if completed, guarantee exclusive prizes.
The program can be accessed by smartphone and computer. Learn in the tutorial below how to register for the Extra Club.
On your cell phone
Step 1: Download the Clube Extra app on your mobile via the Play Store or App Store.
Step 2: open the app and tap “Log in or sign up”.
Step 3: tap “New around here? Sign up”.
How are we going to make a new registration , select this option (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 4: on the next screen, fill in some information such as name and surname, CPF and date of birth. Tap “Continue” when everything is complete.
Fill in some information and click “Continue ” to proceed with the registration (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 5: enter your email, number of phone and create a password. Remembering that the password must have at least 8 characters that mix numbers, symbols and upper and lower case letters.
Step 6: you also have the option of marking a box to receive news, offers and promotions from the supermarket chain via SMS, email and cell phone notifications. er, just leave the field blank. Once the information has been entered, check the box agreeing with the terms of use of the app and tap “Finish Registration”. And ready! You have created a registration in the Club Extra app. Now just take advantage of the promotions and offers available on your cell phone. On the web
Step 3: Proceed by entering your first and last name, date of birth and a nickname. Then click “Continue”.
Enter some more data required by Clube Extra app (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 4: enter your email and create a password. Remembering that the password must have at least 8 characters that mix numbers, symbols and upper and lower case letters.
Step 5:
Scroll down the page to check if you want to receive notifications about Extra offers, promotions and other ads via text message, email or mobile notification. Once that is done, check the box of terms of use and click “Finish”.
After reading the terms of use of the Clube Extra app, complete your registration (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Ready! Now you have a registration created at Clube Extra over the internet. With the same login and password, you can access the Clube Extra app for smartphones and enjoy the same discounts.
This article is not an advertorial. It is for informational purposes only and does not exempt the reader from the duty to know and understand the entirety of the terms of use of the service mentioned in the news article published here. Canaltech is not responsible for the conditions and changes of use provided by companies, platforms or external agents, given that the use of third-party services by our readers is exclusively at their own risk.
