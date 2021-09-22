void-“bubble”-may-explain-how-stars-are-born-700-light-years-away

Although the universe is considered a “vacuum”, cosmic radiation particles seem ubiquitous, even where the density of these particles is negligible. However, astronomers have found a “bubble” of empty space in a region about 500 light-years from Earth, where there should be well-distributed clouds of gas and dust.

The spherical area of ​​”void” lies between the constellations of Perseus and Taurus and measures more than 500 light years from diameter. Around it, the star-forming molecular clouds known as Perseus and Taurus spread naturally. This scenario suggests there is something in the “bubble”—something that just disappeared.

Scientists have dubbed the area the Per-Tau Shell, and the most likely hypothesis is that a giant explosion supernova occurred there millions of years ago. This is likely to have “pushed” the Perseus and Taurus clouds, compressing them and triggering the formation of new stars from them.