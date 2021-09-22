void-“bubble”-may-explain-how-stars-are-born-700-light-years-away

Although the universe is considered a “vacuum”, cosmic radiation particles seem ubiquitous, even where the density of these particles is negligible. However, astronomers have found a “bubble” of empty space in a region about 500 light-years from Earth, where there should be well-distributed clouds of gas and dust.
The spherical area of ”void” lies between the constellations of Perseus and Taurus and measures more than 500 light years from diameter. Around it, the star-forming molecular clouds known as Perseus and Taurus spread naturally. This scenario suggests there is something in the “bubble”—something that just disappeared.
Scientists have dubbed the area the Per-Tau Shell, and the most likely hypothesis is that a giant explosion supernova occurred there millions of years ago. This is likely to have “pushed” the Perseus and Taurus clouds, compressing them and triggering the formation of new stars from them.
With the help of Gaia, a space observatory that studies our galaxy, they got a 3D map of the region. Nature's tendency is for particles to spread out to fill all spaces—unless some powerful force pushes them in a single direction. This force, according to the authors of the new study, would be the supernova explosion. If the responsible for the bubble was a single supernova, it is probably a stupendous explosion that created a shock wave in all directions, pushing the particles out of the clouds so that a sphere formed. As the material is pushed, the clouds are compressed, accelerating the star formation process.
This discovery came after a study that revealed the three-dimensional shape of the Perseus and Taurus clouds. It's just that astronomers, even knowing these structures for a long time, still didn't have a good view of the depth, that is, the length of the clouds in relation to our point of view.
If the responsible for the bubble was a single supernova, it is probably a stupendous explosion that created a shock wave in all directions, pushing the particles out of the clouds so that a sphere formed. As the material is pushed, the clouds are compressed, accelerating the star formation process.
