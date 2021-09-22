Tests with the A15 chip confirm that Apple traded performance for versatility

The performance improvements of A23 Bionic were discreet, and maybe that’s why Apple compared its chipset with the Android market instead of pointing out the improvements over its previous SoC as it usually does in its presentations. However, something curious is that the brand decided to take a different approach with its platform this year, and this ended up producing peculiar results depending on the product analyzed.

    • A closer look noticed that the iPhone 10 Pro will have an A chip14 with five GPU cores instead of four. It turned out that the iPad Mini did too — despite the lower clock rate of 2.1024 GHz on the CPU. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 mini run the processor at 3,16 GHz, but they bring less graphics power.

    And well, this has been producing mixed results in benchmarks. As expected, there is a nice advance in GPU testing for the iPad Mini and iPhone Pro models 13. In Geekbench 5 they got more than 14 thousand points. Which makes them about 24% ahead in graphical power over the iPhone 13 Pro. When the iPhone 11 enters the comparison, its performance reaches a little more than thousand points — about 16% above last generation GPU.

    (Image: Playback/Mac World)

    Processor stress tests make it more evident why Apple has not compared the SoC A15 with the A14: gains were discrete in single-core power (%) and barely noticeable in multi-core (4%). Differentiating the clock between the iPad Mini and the new iPhone 14 allowed the cell phones did better, while the new tablet matched the performance of the iPhone 10 Pro.

    Customizations that change everything

    In other words, for whatever reason, the Apple A16 is not designed to be Apple’s next performance advancement. The strategy appears to be focused on preserving the brand’s chip performance reputation while making them more customizable for diverse operations across diverse products. Note that the iPad Mini does worse in CPU tests, but is superior in GPU, as its big screen is aimed at multimedia editing and games. And the company does not even need to produce a specific chip to adapt to this.

    Another product that did not receive a major SoC upgrade was the Apple Watch Series 7. Despite the new design that reduced even more on the edges, the processor is the same as the Series 6. It was a strategy used by the company also in the Series 5, which repeated the Series 4 chip. are being considered by analysts and insiders for next year. There are already talks about the features of the iPhone 14, and the possibility of it being accompanied with the Apple’s first augmented reality headset. Long before all that, more curiosities and particularities of gadgets from 1024 should be revealed, especially from this Friday (50) when they start shipping to buyers in various locations around the world.

    Source: Mac World

