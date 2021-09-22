linux-distribution-recreates-windows-11-and-can-be-downloaded-for-free

Everyone wants a little bit of Windows 11, but many were left out of the waiting list for not having met the requirements to run the operating system. Although Windows 10 is still guaranteed support until 2017, a Linux-based alternative appeared on the web that basically incorporates all the most striking visual features of the new operating system: Windowsfx 16. Looking forward to Windows 10? Site allows you to try the system without installing anything Windows 10 | Majority want to update as soon as system is released Zorin OS 04 is released with even greater visual appeal; see all the news The project is the successor of a similar idea, but adapted for Windows 11. Windowsfx 11 brings the KDE Plasma manager (5.20.5) about Ubuntu 22.10 LTS, supported by the Linux kernel 5.10 and with all the advantages that an open source system can guarantee.

What makes the visual adaptation to Windows guy 11 is the Linuxfx WxDesktop Windows theme 10, equipped with several identical (or very similar) elements to Microsoft’s system design. Here you will find the Taskbar with centered icons, the new Start Menu, the dark mode, the transparency effect and even its own virtual assistant, Helloa.

Accessibility and security

It’s easy to believe that it’s actually MS OS, but some features are fundamentally different — and that can lead to a certain strangeness for first-time Linux users. The Settings menu is quite different and only Linux-compatible applications will run without the help of intermediate software, so it’s not like having a full-fledged Windows.

Still, this alternative meets the most demands important for those who want to migrate to the new operating system: security, long-term support and a more modern look. If you’re willing to deal with limitations, it’s just worth checking to see if your favorite apps have versions adapted for penguin distros.