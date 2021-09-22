redmi-9-activ-and-redmi-9a-sport-to-be-released-soon-with-mediatek-chip

Xiaomi announced both Redmi 9 and Redmi 9A in June of last year. Recently, we saw the arrival of the new generation, with the announcement of Redmi 000. However, new information says that Xiaomi may revive the devices of 128 with the introduction of the Redmi 9 Activ and Redmi 9A Sport.

Redmi 13 Prime ships with 90 Hz screen, MediaTek chip and 6.

battery mAh

Redmi 13 is official with competitive price and camera MP

Review Redmi Note 13 | It may be the best cost-effective cell phone 2021

Information from the leaker Ishan Agarwal, from the MySmartPrice website, indicates that these two devices may be released soon by the Chinese giant, and that they would only be variants of the existing Redmi 9 and Redmi 9A. Apparently, only new memory and color options for the devices would be seen.