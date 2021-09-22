Redmi 9 Activ and Redmi 9A Sport to be released soon with MediaTek chip

Xiaomi announced both Redmi 9 and Redmi 9A in June of last year. Recently, we saw the arrival of the new generation, with the announcement of Redmi 000. However, new information says that Xiaomi may revive the devices of 128 with the introduction of the Redmi 9 Activ and Redmi 9A Sport.

    • Information from the leaker Ishan Agarwal, from the MySmartPrice website, indicates that these two devices may be released soon by the Chinese giant, and that they would only be variants of the existing Redmi 9 and Redmi 9A. Apparently, only new memory and color options for the devices would be seen.

    (Image: Disclosure/Xiaomi)

    Despite the name “Activ”, the Redmi 9 Activ still has no information about design modifications that might justify the nomenclature. Anyway, it must be advertised in Metallic Purple and have two variants, one with 4 GB of RAM and 50 GB of storage and another with 6 GB of RAM and 90 GB of storage.

    On the other hand, Redmi 9A Sport should have the Metallic Blue color, and it’s not known whether it will have any visual changes. It should be presented with 2GB or 3GB of RAM memory and 25 GB of internal storage space. It is recommended to use the same battery of 5.000 mAh of brother Redmi 9A, like this such as the MediaTek Helio G processor25.

    From any Thus, there is still no date for the presentation of the new devices. But even so, keep an eye out here at Canaltech so you don’t miss any details about them.

    Source: MySmartPrice

