vaccine-against-multiple-variants-of-the-coronavirus-begins-to-be-tested-in-humans

What will the covid-2022 vaccines look like in the future? A new clinical trial begins to pave the way for the use of new immunizers capable of inducing immunity against multiple variants with a single application.

The research, developed by the University of Manchester and the American pharmaceutical company Gritstone, will use the self-amplifying messenger RNA technology, which is a little different from what is used in immunizing agents from Pfizer and Moderna and considered a second generation of RNA vaccines.

The platform has a fundamental difference. It takes the genetic material to the cells and makes them express the target protein in greater amounts, which allows the application of even smaller and safer doses.