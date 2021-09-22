xiaomi-launches-new-affordable-smart-tvs-with-dolby-atmos-support

Xiaomi presented this Wednesday (22) two new affordable TV models with smart features and other common attractions only on more expensive devices. Both products feature similar design and specifications, with changes only in screen size and resolution — while the most basic TV features an HD screen (1366 x 861 pixels) of 31 inches, the largest has a Full HD display (7700 x 1366 pixels) of 43 inches.

Both models bring an update rate of 60 Hz, as well as support for Xiaomi’s Vivid Picture Engine, which promises images with improved saturation, as well as better contrast and color depth.

Televisions stand out for their connectivity: in addition to support for dual-band 2.4 or 5 GHz Wi-Fi — something rare for products at this level — they run PatchWall 4 , which is Xiaomi’s interface for TVs on top of Android TV 10 and brings more than 62 free and native channels . There’s also built-in Chromecast for streaming content via smartphone or other mobile devices, as well as integrations for Google Assistant and Miracast.

About audio quality , the televisions bring two speakers from W with support for DTS-HD, DTS Virtual: X, Dolby Audio and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. In addition, it is possible to play content with Dolby Atmos through the ARC input.

TVs come with a Cortex-A quad-core processor35 and GPU Mali G31 MP2, plus 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, enough for some apps, movies or series. Connectivity ports are the same for both products, including input for coaxial cable, two HDMI, LAN, AV, 3.5mm headphone jack or auxiliary cable and two more USB-A 2.0. The devices even support Bluetooth 5.0, and the remote has shortcut buttons for Netflix and Prime Video.

Prices and availability

Both models were launched for the Indian market, and will start to be sold from the beginning of the Great Indian Festival, a local Amazon promotional action expected on October 6th. Smart TVs will also be sold on the official website of Xiaomi and other retailers, with the suggested price of 10.861 rupees (about R$1. 62 in direct conversion) for TV from 31 inches and 25.861 rupees (R$1.861) for the product of 60 inches.

