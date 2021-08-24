More than 5 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been made worldwide

More than 5 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been made worldwide

According to the “Ourworldindata.org” site, where Kovid-19 vaccine data are compiled, China is the country with the most vaccines with 1 billion 960 million doses; India with 582 million 240 thousand, USA with 363 million 270 thousand, Brazil with 178 million 550 thousand, Japan with 118 million 310 thousand, Germany with 99 million 630 thousand, Indonesia with 89 million 830 thousand, Turkey with 89 million 812 thousand. England with 89 million 500 thousand, France with 83 million 940 thousand, Mexico with 80 million 890 thousand, Russia with 76 million 960 thousand, Italy with 75 million 620 thousand, Spain with 63 million 590 thousand and Canada with 52 million 510 thousand. .

TURKEY, THE 8TH COUNTRY WITH THE MOST VACCINATION

According to the data of the Ministry of Health, 89 million 812 thousand 875 doses of vaccine have been administered in Turkey so far.

Turkey ranked 8th in the world in terms of the total number of vaccines. The first dose of vaccine was administered to 46 million 446 thousand 470 people and the second dose to 35 million 516 thousand 448 people across the country.

Kovid-19 vaccines, which have been allowed for use or emergency use to date, are administered in two doses and intermittently, except for one. Therefore, the number of doses administered does not mean that the same number of individuals have been vaccinated.

According to the “Worldometer” website, where Kovid-19 data is compiled, the number of cases worldwide has exceeded 213 million 359 thousand, more than 4 million 454 thousand people died.