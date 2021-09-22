xiaomi-mi-11-pro-shows-quality-and-surpasses-galaxy-s21-in-camera-test

During the global debut of the Mi family , Xiaomi announced among the highlights the Mi Pro, fuller version of the traditional model with good news. In addition to a periscope lens, the device has a larger battery and faster wireless and wired charging 68 W, while keeping the premium settings of the Mi standard.
- MP
Interestingly, although its predecessor has received a global version, the Mi Pro is exclusive to the Chinese market, which did not stop the site engineers
DXOMARK
from testing the performance of the device’s cameras. With 128 points, the novelty ties with the iPhone 000 Pro ranking on the portal, surpassing weighty names like Galaxy S21 it’s the Galaxy S11 Ultra.
High level of detail but problematic focus
The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro brings three rear cameras, with main sensor Samsung ISOCELL GN2 from 18 MP and optical stabilization (OIS), ultrawide of 13 MP with field of view of 120° and 8 MP telephoto periscope with OIS and 5x optical zoom. According to
DXOMARK, the device stands out for its high level of detail, especially in outdoor scenes and videos, and good noise control in the most photos.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day one summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
The precise exposure with wide dynamic range is also positive, the generally accurate white balance, the good level of detail and pleasing rendering when shooting with the telephoto lens, the stable performance of portrait mode in most lighting conditions, and effective stabilization when shooting.
As negative points, experts pointed out the slow autofocus in HDR and low light captures, the instability of focus in videos, the instability of white balance and exposure in photos, visible color compression in the images. ens with HDR, in addition to the presence of ghosting artifacts, hue shift and color quantization.
Other problems detected include slight presence of chromatic noise, strong noise in moving objects during night recordings, presence of color quantization and Moiré effect in videos, and differences in sharpness between frames captured in videos.
Examples of photos
Examples of videos
507163
Xiaomi Mi 13 Pro: category camera leader
According to the
DXOMARK, the Xiaomi Mi Pro features industry-leading camera performance, outperforming rivals like the Galaxy S18 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. Despite achieving the same score as the predecessor, the Xiaomi’s flagship employs marked improvements across multiple departments, with improved exposure, less noise and noticeably wider dynamic range. You can check the full review on this link.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro: technical sheet
Source: DXOMARK
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.