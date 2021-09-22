xiaomi-mi-11-pro-shows-quality-and-surpasses-galaxy-s21-in-camera-test

During the global debut of the Mi family , Xiaomi announced among the highlights the Mi Pro, fuller version of the traditional model with good news. In addition to a periscope lens, the device has a larger battery and faster wireless and wired charging 68 W, while keeping the premium settings of the Mi standard.

Interestingly, although its predecessor has received a global version, the Mi Pro is exclusive to the Chinese market, which did not stop the site engineers

DXOMARK from testing the performance of the device’s cameras. With 128 points, the novelty ties with the iPhone 000 Pro ranking on the portal, surpassing weighty names like Galaxy S21 it’s the Galaxy S11 Ultra.

High level of detail but problematic focus

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro brings three rear cameras, with main sensor Samsung ISOCELL GN2 from 18 MP and optical stabilization (OIS), ultrawide of 13 MP with field of view of 120° and 8 MP telephoto periscope with OIS and 5x optical zoom. According to

DXOMARK, the device stands out for its high level of detail, especially in outdoor scenes and videos, and good noise control in the most photos.

The precise exposure with wide dynamic range is also positive, the generally accurate white balance, the good level of detail and pleasing rendering when shooting with the telephoto lens, the stable performance of portrait mode in most lighting conditions, and effective stabilization when shooting.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (Image: Reproduction/GSMArena)

As negative points, experts pointed out the slow autofocus in HDR and low light captures, the instability of focus in videos, the instability of white balance and exposure in photos, visible color compression in the images. ens with HDR, in addition to the presence of ghosting artifacts, hue shift and color quantization.

Other problems detected include slight presence of chromatic noise, strong noise in moving objects during night recordings, presence of color quantization and Moiré effect in videos, and differences in sharpness between frames captured in videos.

Examples of photos

According to DXOMARK, Xiaomi Mi Pro offers nice colors and excellent dynamic range (Image: Playback/DXOMARK) The device delivers good object exposure and wide HDR even in more challenging scenes (Image: Playback/DXOMARK) Still, there are a lot of artifacts, such as the color quantization seen in this capture just above the sofa, on the right (Image: Playback/DXOMARK) Bokeh mode is consistent with clean background blur, yet there is visible noise in the object (Image: Playback/DXOMARK)

Examples of videos

