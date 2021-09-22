ifood-performs-first-action-in-the-gaming-world-with-presence-on-gta-v-server

Once on the server, the player can live the iFood delivery experience in the game, where each delivery is a mission that earns money (virtual — to be used in-game), reputation and even discount coupons. As in real life, the player can choose the vehicle (electric eBike, motorcycle or car) and the preferred mode, for example, the possibility of receiving delivery from Avalanches, a famous virtual restaurant, or from Altamart, the newest shopping market for various items in the city. Users will be able to play as iFood deliverers on the server Cidade Alta de GTA V (Disclosure / iFood)

A phenomenon among streamers, Cidade Alta is different from its dynamics: on this server, everything is created by the community and happens as in real life, with the player having to deal with issues of work, family and relationships. This modality of GTA V is different from the traditional one, in which the player has to commit crimes to succeed.

