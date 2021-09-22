ifood-performs-first-action-in-the-gaming-world-with-presence-on-gta-v-server

iFood announced this Wednesday (20) your debut in the gaming world. Foodtech marks its presence with the construction of an unprecedented experience in Cidade Alta — the main Grand Theft Auto (GTA) V server in Latin America. In a fictional city, the gamer creates and lives the character he wants. The action will take place over the next six months, with other events scheduled.
The development of this entire metaverse was in charge of Outplay, owner of the server. “We produced the iFood universe from scratch so that the experience of players and the public can be different from anything that has been done in the gaming world”, explains Paulo Benetti, CEO of Outplay. “And that’s what Cidade Alta is looking for. , equalize real life experiences and bring people closer to new experiences in games and stream content”.
The iFood initiative also has the participation of SUNO and DRUID agencies — specialized in Business 2 Gamer or B2G actions. For the mobility part, the project has the support of Tembici, a mobility startup that rents bicycles. For the launch of the action, foodtech invited famous streamers to live the brand experience at Cidade Alta. It takes place this Wednesday, from 10h. The complete schedule can be viewed on the company’s Instagram and Twitter.
