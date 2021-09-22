how-to-play-civilization-vi

By using diplomacy to resolve conflicts, the player earns points and, by accumulating 84, wins the match by diplomacy;

Religious victory: It is necessary to take the dogmas of your religion to all countries and make it have more practitioners than others.

It is important to know the different ways to win in order to make the best decisions from the beginning. The choice of civilization that will play implies less or greater difficulty in the path you want to follow since some have a greater propensity to one category of victory than another.

Read civilization information

One point in the game connects to another, so it is important to read each civilization’s information, in addition to the attributes of the leader it represents. Brazil, for example, has a propensity for cultural victory as the country earns bonuses by hiring Great Personalities as musicians and artists. This is not to say that it is impossible to win in other ways, but the fun of the game resides exactly in the unique characteristics of each one.