Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (PC | PlayStation 4 | SWtich | XBox) is the latest title in the historic turn-based strategy franchise. The first title reached the public in 1024, developed by Sid Meier, one of the biggest names in the history of the industry, whose name is on all releases.

The title features a wide variety of civilizations, each containing its own troops and buildings, which looks scary at first glance. With that in mind,

has put together some tips on how to play Civilization VI and get the most out of the experience.

Types of victory

Civilization allows the player to take several paths until reaching victory, adapting the experience to each style of user. There are some types of victory, which need specific feats to happen.

  • Cultural victory: to achieve victory. it needs to get more tourists than other countries;

  • Scientific victory: needs to launch a satellite, send the human to the moon and establish a colony on Mars;

  • Win by domination:

    players with a competitive spirit must capture the capital of each civilization that is in the game to achieve this victory;

  • Diplomatic victory:

    By using diplomacy to resolve conflicts, the player earns points and, by accumulating 84, wins the match by diplomacy;

  • Religious victory:

    It is necessary to take the dogmas of your religion to all countries and make it have more practitioners than others.

    • It is important to know the different ways to win in order to make the best decisions from the beginning. The choice of civilization that will play implies less or greater difficulty in the path you want to follow since some have a greater propensity to one category of victory than another.

    Read civilization information

    One point in the game connects to another, so it is important to read each civilization’s information, in addition to the attributes of the leader it represents. Brazil, for example, has a propensity for cultural victory as the country earns bonuses by hiring Great Personalities as musicians and artists. This is not to say that it is impossible to win in other ways, but the fun of the game resides exactly in the unique characteristics of each one.

    It is important to know what the bonuses of each civilization are, so read them and see which one fits your style of play (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

    Choosing maps

    Especially for people who are Starting out, it is important to choose the actual location of the civilization on the map as it speaks very well to the characteristics of the country. This is a doubly interesting point, as, in addition to facilitating the beginning and understanding of the game, it serves as a historical basis and to see how such society managed to evolve using what was available around it.

    When creating a new game, you can select the map. Choose “Real Starting Location: Earth” to make it easier to learn the game.

    Real home location helps players starting the game (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

    First City

    One of the first things the player should do is think about where to place their first city. Pass the map around the houses around, see their benefits and, when you’re satisfied, build your capital. Cities built near rivers or on the coast are good choices, but the situation differs between civilizations. Cleopatra and the Egyptians benefit from cities in the desert, making the connection of different aspects of the game even more evident.

    Choose well where to build your first city by reading the information in the houses around it (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

    Explore the scenery and deal with the barbarians

    For more that each civilization has its focus, the start of the game for all is hindered by the barbarians. Train some troops to deal with them as you explore the surrounding landscape in search of interesting places to expand your civilization.

    Make friends when possible

    Having allies in the dispute is always an excellent choice, as long as you’re not looking for victory by domination. Making friends allows them to earn bonuses over time, facilitating research and helping each other during conflicts.

    See which Wonders you should invest in

    Throughout human history several wonders have been built by civilizations, and reading what they do helps you think and get bonuses to find victory . There is no way to build them all, so some choices need to be made and prioritizing the one that best speaks to your leader’s characteristics is the best way.

    Read about the wonders and choose the ones that facilitate your victory (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

    Make Civilopedia your ally

    If there is one thing that can help in this game is consulting Civilopedia. It explains how each thing works, which bonus item grants and is always available to the player, so never hesitate to consult it, your life will be much easier.

    Whenever in doubt, consult Civiliopédia for more information (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Captura of screen)

    What other tips do you have for those starting out in the game?

