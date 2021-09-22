samsung-may-adapt-galaxy-s-line-to-attract-note-fans

The future of the Galaxy Note line remains undefined. After Samsung skips the last generation due to the global semiconductor crisis, it is still not certain that the series devices will return after the launch of the Galaxy S23.

According to the @UniverseIce Twitter profile, Samsung may adopt a strategy to bring the Note line consumers for the Galaxy S. For this, the brand would need to provide support for the S Pen on all devices in the series, as currently only the Galaxy S21 Ultra works in conjunction with the pen.

Update: Note is over, but it’s not over. S becomes Note!

— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 2021,

However, as SamMobile reinforces, this change alone will not bring the true experience of the Note line. The devices bring several features aimed at productivity, and the construction of the smartphone already includes a special compartment for the S Pen, increasing the convenience of using the accessory — Galaxy S users21 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 3 need a specific case to find a similar partition.

In addition, the Galaxy Note line already came with the pen inside the device box. Nowadays, the S Pen is sold separately, so Samsung would possibly need to do some marketing work to convince users to buy the accessory.

Galaxy Note stands out for its more corporate look and use of the stylus pen (Image: Felipe Junqueira/Canaltech)

The construction of the Note line itself also brought much of the device experience, with a noticeably more rectangular design and less rounded edges. There is still no concrete information regarding major visual changes in the next models of the Galaxy S line, but the leaker indicates that the next devices could be a kind of intermediary between the S and Note standards:

Update：The angle is between S and Note. It is not rounded like But not right angle like Note.

— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 21, 2021

Regardless of what strategy Samsung takes for the future of the Note line, it is certain that something will change in relation to the models presented in previous years. In terms of productivity, it has also been rumored that the Galaxy Fold line could take that place, with a larger display that allows for more efficient multitasking.

However, the folding smartphone market has yet to brings the same number of users as Note had. Therefore, it is not certain that this will be the path taken by the South Korean brand, at least in the short term.

