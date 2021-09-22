insomnia:-what-is-it,-what-are-the-risks-and-how-to-treat

According to the most recent survey by the Brazilian Sleep Association (ABS), more than 30 millions of Brazilians suffer from insomnia. Worldwide, it is estimated that about % to 30% of people have problems at bedtime. But what is insomnia after all? Why do we suffer from this condition, given that we were “programmed” to have hours of rest and peaceful sleep?

Insomnia is classified as a sleep disorder, making people unable to catch it sleep or cannot stay asleep for as long as necessary. The condition ends up resulting in health problems such as hypertension, weight gain and diabetes, in addition to behavioral and social problems. Not being able to sleep well can be detrimental to your health, as most adults need about seven to nine hours of sleep a night. In addition to the amount of time sleeping, sleep needs to be of quality, without many night awakenings, much less those that take a long time to sleep again.

Image: Reproduction/karlyukav/Freepik

Symptoms and types

A person suffering from insomnia will have symptoms such as waking up earlier than they should, having difficulty falling asleep and waking up in the middle of the night, either once, twice, or several times. In more severe cases, sleepless nights become part of the insomniacs’ routine. Without proper sleep, the individual will also experience extreme tiredness during the day, irritability, bad mood, depression, memory or concentration problems, among other symptoms.

