classic-call-of-duty-maps-are-rebuilt-with-lego

Using 3D software Bricklink Studio 2.0, which has a complete catalog of puzzle pieces to assemble, and with the help of digital designer Evghenii Loctev, they used each block to replicate maps like Nuketown, Terminal, Raid and other landmark scenarios from Activision’s shooter game.

Counting each piece of their creations, the team even managed to reach the necessary price of blocks for purchase and assemble your own set at home, if you are willing to spend between R$ 7 thousand and R$ 24 thousand. See the gallery below for all maps, the amount of items needed and the prices of CoD maps recreated in Lego.

