classic-call-of-duty-maps-are-rebuilt-with-lego

A fusion between Call of Duty and LEGO has everything for be amazing. That’s definitely what went through Diamond Lobby members’ minds before they turned eight maps, since Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (
- ) to Cold War
- (
), with the visuals of the popular toy.
Using 3D software Bricklink Studio 2.0, which has a complete catalog of puzzle pieces to assemble, and with the help of digital designer Evghenii Loctev, they used each block to replicate maps like Nuketown, Terminal, Raid and other landmark scenarios from Activision’s shooter game.
Counting each piece of their creations, the team even managed to reach the necessary price of blocks for purchase and assemble your own set at home, if you are willing to spend between R$ 7 thousand and R$ 24 thousand. See the gallery below for all maps, the amount of items needed and the prices of CoD maps recreated in Lego.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Editor’s Note: At this time, Activision Blizzard is being investigated for reports of sexual harassment, bullying and misconduct. For more information click here.
Source: Diamond Lobby
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.