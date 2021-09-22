airbus-confirms-development-of-embraer's-competing-flying-electric-car

Airbus is also eyeing urban air mobility (UAM) and will enter this market to compete with important players, such as Embraer, for example. The European manufacturer announced this week the development of CityAirbus NextGen, its electric flying car with vertical takeoff designed for use in cities and that should serve the population that needs quick and strategic locomotion.
- Embraer enters into an agreement with a US company for the use of 15 flying cars
- Embraer closes sale of 120 electric flying cars for US company
- Embraer and Skyports already plan landing and take-off points for flying cars
CityAirbus is designed to carry up to four passengers in absolute comfort, just like in a car. Its operation will be silent and very fast, thanks to the electric thrusters housed in the “V”-shaped rotating wings, which will work through eight high-performance rotors. In addition, the level of emissions will be zero, which reinforces the company’s idea of being carbon neutral for the next few years.
“Our The goal is to co-create an entirely new market that sustainably integrates urban air mobility in cities, while addressing environmental and social issues. Airbus is convinced that the real challenges are as much about urban integration, public acceptance and stewardship automated air traffic, vehicle technology and business models. We have built all the resources to offer a safe, sustainable and fully integrated service to society,” said Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters, in a statement.
According to Airbus, your flying car will be developed to have autonomy of 15 kilometers (or 60 minutes), battery 120 kWh and cruising speed of 120 km/h. With these numbers, CityAirbus can travel through cities and land at vertiports equipped with chargers, in order to build an advantageous itinerary for customers. The use for other services besides the transport of passengers is also possible, such as deliveries and even help in accidents.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!
The manufacturer explains that it works with years of research to create two electrical prototypes for take-off and vertical landing, in addition to sound and noise reduction technology, already used in Airbus jets, such as the A242Neo. The demonstrators created by the company, Vahana and CityAirbus itself, jointly conducted 242 flight and flight tests ground and flew about 1. km in total.
When will he fly?
Airbus plans to finish the development of the first full-size prototype in the next few years. If all goes as planned, it’s possible that we’ll see CityAirbus NextGen take off in 320, with commercial and production certification in expected mass for 2025.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
2025 2025