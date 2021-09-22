airbus-confirms-development-of-embraer's-competing-flying-electric-car

Airbus is also eyeing urban air mobility (UAM) and will enter this market to compete with important players, such as Embraer, for example. The European manufacturer announced this week the development of CityAirbus NextGen, its electric flying car with vertical takeoff designed for use in cities and that should serve the population that needs quick and strategic locomotion.

CityAirbus is designed to carry up to four passengers in absolute comfort, just like in a car. Its operation will be silent and very fast, thanks to the electric thrusters housed in the “V”-shaped rotating wings, which will work through eight high-performance rotors. In addition, the level of emissions will be zero, which reinforces the company’s idea of ​​being carbon neutral for the next few years.