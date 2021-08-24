india vs england leeds test: india vs england leeds test match preview and update: india vs england test match

Highlights

The third Test of the series between India and England will be played from WednesdayIndia has achieved a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Skipper Virat Kohli will look to give India an unassailable lead in the five-match series against England by scoring a big score in the third Test against England starting here on Wednesday.

Kohli scored his last international century in November 2019. He crossed 40 runs on two occasions in the current series but failed to score big. However, big scores are always expected from him. He lost his wickets in the first two Test matches on balls going outside the off-stump. In such a situation, he is expected to bat with better technique in front of such balls at the handiangle.

India vs England- Monty Panesar said the road to Team India will not be easy in Headingley, Root and Bairstow’s home ground

Pujara and Rahane’s form a matter of concern

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane’s form is also a matter of concern for India. Both of them, however, have shown signs of a return to form after batting for almost 50 overs on the fourth day of the Lord’s Test. This dragged the match to the fifth day after which the fast bowlers gave India a win and took the series 1-0.



Rohit and Rahul have given a good start

Openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul’s performances have been a positive aspect in the batting department for India. Both of them got India off to a good start by presenting a good example of their restraint and technique in challenging conditions. Rahul, who replaced the injured Mayank Agarwal in the squad, looked more confident in each subsequent innings and seems to be quite sure of which deliveries to play and which to leave given the tough conditions in England. is important in.

Rahane lashed out at critics, said – only important people are talked about

Rohit in good rhythm but will have to pay attention to the bridge

Rohit also seems to be in very good shape and needs to be sure when to play his favorite pull shot as he got out on two occasions in the series. Rishabh Pant is batting in his natural style while Ravindra Jadeja has also played a very good role at number seven. It can be said that he is playing more of a batsman than a left-arm spinner in the team.



Ishant’s claim on Shardul fit strong

The conditions at Headingley are likely to be favorable for the fast bowlers and India can go with four fast bowlers. In such a situation, there will be no place for Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI again. Shardul Thakur is fit but it doesn’t look like Kohli will make any changes in his pace attack. Ishant Sharma, who missed the first Test, bowled impressively at Lord’s and the veteran pacer is likely to get priority over Thakur. Thakur is inferior to Ishant in bowling but better in batting.

Virat’s team will play its own way but we will not be influenced by anyone: Root

Siraj’s strong game

India’s world-class attack has strengthened with the arrival of Mohammad Siraj. Siraj bowled brilliantly on the fifth day at Lord’s. He has consistently impressed with his precise bowling. India last played here in 2002 when they won by an innings and 46 runs. None of the players of the current team have experience of playing on this ground. It will be interesting to see how quickly they adjust to the situation.

England hopes from David Malan

England hope that with the arrival of David Malan, their batting weakness will be removed. Malan played his last Test three years ago but he has good first-class cricket experience. The left-handed batsman will play at number three and in such a situation, Haseeb Hameed may have to open the innings with Rory Burns.

The rest of the players will have to support the root.

England’s batsmen will have to support captain Joe Root by finding a way to score runs. So far Root has scored most of the runs for England. Mark Wood, who has troubled the Indian batsmen with his extra bounce, is injured and in such a situation, Sadiq Mahmood may get a chance to make his Test debut.

Coach Rajkumar Sharma expressed surprise when Kohli slipped to 5th position, predicted century

mark wood injured

Root confirmed before the match that there was no fitness issue except for Wood and lead pacer James Anderson was in good shape. Root also indicated that the players would not get into an argument as players from both the teams sparred at each other at Lord’s but India got the most of it.

The teams are as follows:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Sauv, Suryakumar Yadav.

England: Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, David Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Olly Robinson.

The match will start at 3.30 pm Indian time.

Virat Kohli (AP Photo)