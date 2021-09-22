chrome-94-arrives-with-material-you,-multiple-windows-and-more;-see-what-changes

It is not certain that the new look of Chrome will also arrive for older versions of the Robot System, but that chance still exists. Last week, Gmail was updated to the new visual standard also in previous editions of Android, so nothing would stop the native browser from going in the same vein.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Activate this function by enabling chrome://flags/#dynamic-color-android and chrome:/ /flags/#theme-refactor-android in the experimental resources menu.

“HTTPS Only” mode

The HTTPS (Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure) protocol is almost a standard for all the internet, being the most interesting alternative to protect the privacy of users. Google has been working on expanding the model for some time, warning the user that the site is not secure and that it is not recommended to share personal information on pages that adopt simple HTTP.

With the new mode , Chrome will automatically check if the website you’re on supports the most secure protocol — and if it does, it will opt for it. If HTTP is the only option, the browser will stop the user’s browsing even before loading the page.

Idle Detection

The controversial part of the update is the idle detection enabled by default in Chrome. It is an API (that is, a tool aimed at developers) whose purpose is to point out when a user changes screen, has no mouse and keyboard activity, or has no recording tool enabled.

When it was first introduced, the tool was criticized by devs of neighboring browsers, such as Firefox and Safari. Idle detection, designed to support collaboration tools along the lines of Google Docs, would also be a means of monitoring the user and recognizing their habits in depth.

Changes in groups of tabs

If you use Chrome on your cell phone, you may have noticed that, for some time now, new open tabs are always grouped with the one you are currently accessing. The change, despite not significantly affecting the experience of those who do not open dozens of pages simultaneously, bothered users by insisting on using the groups feature.