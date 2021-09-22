disney+-day-│-streaming-will-win-day-with-news-from-marvel-and-star-wars

Following the patterns of DC Fandome and Tudum, from Netflix, Disney+ will also get a day dedicated just to presenting news and engaging its subscribers. Named Disney+ Day, the event takes place on November 12 and will be a date on which the company will bring several announcements related to productions by Marvel, Pixar and Mickey Mouse’s own house that will be streaming soon.

According to what was disclosed by the company, the idea is to celebrate the platform’s second anniversary with a kind of “news day” for all brands related to the service, rather than an event itself — and some of these announcements have already been anticipated. It has already been confirmed, for example, that we will have a preview described as very exciting about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as well as a special celebrating all the films and series linked to heroes.

Boba fett is going to be one of the stars of Disney+ (Image: Divulgation/Lucasfilms)

Wasn’t told exactly what it comes, but it seems obvious that we should at least see the detailed schedule of the series of 2022, starting with the long-awaited Ms. Marvel

, which should debut later this year. The queue still has Woman-Hulk