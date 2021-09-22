disney+-day-│-streaming-will-win-day-with-news-from-marvel-and-star-wars

Following the patterns of DC Fandome and Tudum, from Netflix, Disney+ will also get a day dedicated just to presenting news and engaging its subscribers. Named Disney+ Day, the event takes place on November 12 and will be a date on which the company will bring several announcements related to productions by Marvel, Pixar and Mickey Mouse’s own house that will be streaming soon.
- Disney+ releases in September 2021
According to what was disclosed by the company, the idea is to celebrate the platform’s second anniversary with a kind of “news day” for all brands related to the service, rather than an event itself — and some of these announcements have already been anticipated. It has already been confirmed, for example, that we will have a preview described as very exciting about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as well as a special celebrating all the films and series linked to heroes.
Wasn’t told exactly what it comes, but it seems obvious that we should at least see the detailed schedule of the series of 2022, starting with the long-awaited Ms. Marvel
, which should debut later this year. The queue still has Woman-Hulk
and Knight of the Moon
, which should be the next series to arrive at service. Hopefully, we may have official trailers and footage of these characters.
In addition, Disney+ should also feature another special focused on the character Boba Fett, from Star Wars
. According to the official text released by the company, the content will “celebrate the origins and legacy of the legendary bounty hunter”, which may lead us to some more concrete news about
The Book of Boba Fett
, the new series focused on the character to integrate this expanded universe of the saga in streaming. And if the theme is legacy, wouldn’t it be strange to have news about the third season of Mandalorian.
Among the other news already confirmed for Disney+ Day are:
- the debut of
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on streaming;
, originally named Home Sweet Home Alone
— and no title in Portuguese so far;
, inspired by the design Luca
, by Pixar;
the animated short Oi Alberto
— and no title in Portuguese so far;
, inspired by the design Luca
, by Pixar;
, which brings the snowman of Frozen
recounting count the Disney classics;
, from National Geographic.
According to Disney, the event will still have some surprises, such as the release of breaking news, trailers, exclusive clips and previews of new content. This only reinforces this idea of a news day, which means that we will see several ads and exclusive content being released throughout the day 10 November.
In addition, there will be special programming at Disney’s parks and resorts, who will also wear blue in honor of the streaming platform and its productions.
