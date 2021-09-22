xiaomi-civi:-intermediate-must-ship-without-charger-in-the-box

No new smartphones since 507058, the Xiaomi Mi line CC continues to be dropped by the manufacturer and finally should give way to another attempt by the brand to position its intermediate smartphones for the young audience with the future series of smartphones Civi, and the first model should be launched without a charger in the box.

Xiaomi Civi gets new images and specifications, with camera 76 MP

Xiaomi can rename CC line and launch new phone with up to 12 GB of RAM

A new teaser published by Xiaomi on Chinese social network Weibo highlights a person’s hands forming the letters “C” and “V” of the new Civi line and invites the audience to the “naturally beautiful technology conference.” The teaser also reinforces the launch date of the device, which will be presented on the day 14 of September at 14 local time, or 3 am Brasília time .

(Image: Reproduction/Xiaomi)

The phrase gives indications that Xiaomi’s smartphone line aimed at young people should emphasize photography, with natural results and good dynamic range, something that the old Xiaomi Mi CC line had as a goal and was eventually abandoned by the brand.

So far rumors have already pointed to that the CC series would be renamed and that it would arrive with fast loading up to 27W and a powerful main camera with resolution of 108 MP.

Xiaomi Civi box will be thinner and may not accommodate charger