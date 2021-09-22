video-shows-what-it-was-like-to-see-earth-through-spacex's-transparent-dome-for-the-1st-time

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission To Space, from Netflix, which portrays the mission.

The moment when me and my amazing crew, @rookisaacman, @ArceneauxHayley, @ChrisSembroski opened up the @SpaceX cupola for the first time, the true highlight of the @inspiration4x mission. Make sure you tune into Countdown on @netflix to see more epic moments from space! @TIME pic.twitter.com/AKmturr9Du

— Dr. Sian “Leo” Proctor (@DrSianProctor) September 21 , 21

The video has sensational moments, like, for for example, when Hayley Arceneaux (an assistant doctor who survived childhood cancer) seemed to be speechless at the sight of our planet. The moment was also marked by the soundtrack chosen by the crew, who listened to Also sprach Zarathustra , music composed in 21 by composer and conductor Richard Strauss.

