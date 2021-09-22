how-to-maintain-privacy-during-twitch-lives

Content producers are often a prime target for scammers and stalkers. Public life, mixed with the fame that can quickly come, and sharing one’s life stories during a broadcast help to create an aura of interest, while large channels can be quite lucrative for criminals engaging in scams. Protecting yourself is, then, essential, and during a live stream, a slip can be leaking important information. attacks against channels on Twitch

Tips like enabling multi-step protection for channels and accounts on social media , beware of fraudulent emails and chat moderation are always discussed as essential. But there are additional precautions that can be taken during transmissions, so that personal data, location information and preferences do not appear for everyone to see.

The recommendations are mainly for women and can serve as protection against stalkers or situations of harassment. Previous configurations in broadcasting software, the use of dedicated tools and a little monitoring help to ensure greater security during lives, making the moment of content creation and fun to be just that, and not also a reason for concern .