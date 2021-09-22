how-to-maintain-privacy-during-twitch-lives

Content producers are often a prime target for scammers and stalkers. Public life, mixed with the fame that can quickly come, and sharing one’s life stories during a broadcast help to create an aura of interest, while large channels can be quite lucrative for criminals engaging in scams. Protecting yourself is, then, essential, and during a live stream, a slip can be leaking important information. attacks against channels on Twitch
Tips like enabling multi-step protection for channels and accounts on social media , beware of fraudulent emails and chat moderation are always discussed as essential. But there are additional precautions that can be taken during transmissions, so that personal data, location information and preferences do not appear for everyone to see.
The recommendations are mainly for women and can serve as protection against stalkers or situations of harassment. Previous configurations in broadcasting software, the use of dedicated tools and a little monitoring help to ensure greater security during lives, making the moment of content creation and fun to be just that, and not also a reason for concern .
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! IRL (real life) broadcasts are preferred on Twitch and are also gaining ground in Brazil, with producers like Não Salvo and Casimiro Miguel, for example, being the names of emphasis. In content of this type, however, it is very easy to slide and end up showing what you shouldn’t, and once online, the material can be registered and shared easily.
Be careful what you divulge
The first step towards greater control of the information conveyed in a live can start before it. If you usually broadcast alongside friends, it’s worth talking to them about the type of thing that will be said during the streaming, so that everyone avoids divulging personal details, places they frequent or story accounts that may reveal workplaces, addresses and other such preferences. If you’re going to answer your cell phone or make a delivery order, for example, don’t forget to turn off the camera and microphone.
In the case of lives walking down the street, ideally they are initiated far from home or lodging and also completed before a return trip. This, too, helps to hide your own location and avoid cases of persecution — some broadcasting software, in case you are not using your cell phone, also allows you to set a delay in the sending of images, making life difficult for those who are watching in order to meet you around.
Streamer mode
Discord’s Streamer Mode helps mute notifications automatically , in addition to hiding user nicknames, private chats and personal information (Image: Screenshot/Felipe Demartini/Canaltech)
Even at home, streaming directly from the PC, things can pop up on the screen before the creator can even do anything about it. Hygiene notifications and alert messages help to avoid such problems, especially in co-streaming events or reactions to trailers, TV shows or other videos, in which, normally, the person responsible for the live is broadcasting everything that happens on the screen of the computer.
Discord, one of the most used apps for communication between games, has a mode especially dedicated to live broadcasts, which is even activated automatically by default. When turned on, the feature disables notifications that may appear on the desktop, as well as invite links, private servers and even some types of personal information, including nicknames of guests and other live attendees.
Outside of the app, it’s also worth disabling Windows notifications itself, so that emails or instant messages that arrive during the live are not shown to viewers. The same goes for mobile, whether you’re playing games from it or broadcasting what’s on the screen — beware of app alerts, which can reveal private or sensitive information to anyone watching your broadcast.
Dedicated browsers and resources
Dedicated game browsers help with live broadcasts, while separate software from everyday use helps to hide typed information, suggestions and location data (Image: Disclosure/Corsair)
Expanding on the previous tip, if live streaming is a constant in your life, it may be worth investing in exclusive software and devices. A browser that is only used during reactions or co-broadcasts, for example, can also help to hide personal information and the location of the creator.
Use a dedicated browser, or at least a profile, it also helps to avoid showing what you shouldn’t, for example, from typing suggestions in the address bar. Likewise, notifications will not be shown in an option aimed specifically at live. In searches, prefer the anonymous tab so that ads and suggestions based on location do not appear, and if possible, use a VPN to ensure that such data is hidden as effectively as possible.
Another good way to avoid showing what you shouldn’t in a live is to use a combination of two monitors, with only one being broadcast, and being careful what is put on it. Some larger creators also choose to use exclusive computers or cell phones for live broadcasts, with only essential profiles and systems plugged into it, with personal accounts being kept on devices of equal character.
Keep control
Unlinking the account from services that are no longer used helps maintain account security on Twitch (Image: Screenshot/Felipe Demartini/Canaltech)
Streaming apps integrate with streaming sites , which in turn need other systems to display graphics, animations and other elements on the viewers’ screen. Services come and go, so it is important to keep track of the platforms for which permissions have been given, especially in the case of services that are no longer used or have been discontinued.
To To find linked account settings on Twitch, access the profile settings by clicking the avatar at the top right of the screen. Then go to Connections to find them all, divided between extensions, game developer services and others, which should be your management focus. Just click on disconnect to disassociate your account from another, without having to leave the page.
Here, take into account whether the link still needs to exist with services that no longer exist or are not used in their live broadcasts. Care is important to avoid the dissemination of your data, especially in case of security breaches on the platforms, as well as any unauthorized access that may result from this.
