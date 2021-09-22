How to download Pokémon Unite that arrives today (22) for mobile phones

This Wednesday (22), Pokémon Unite officially arrives for Android and iOS smartphones. The Pokémon Company’s newest game has been very successful since its release for Nintendo Switch, which took place in July this year.

Pokémon UNITE | Everything you need to know before boarding the game

Pokémon UNITE | New season will feature unprecedented teams

Pokémon UNITE | How to do well in the game

So many fans were eagerly awaiting the arrival of the game for mobile devices; after all, in addition to being free-to-play (free to play), it also brings a unique style to Pokémon games, being the franchise’s first multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.

So, if you’re also a Pokémon fan and want to find out if you can play Pokémon Unite on your cell phone, just take a look at this article! I’ll show you more details in the next few lines.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! How Pokémon Unite works

Pokémon Unite is a free online game, in MOBA style and with 5×5 battles, that is, with teams with 5 trainers. Each trainer can choose a Pokémon to be their character during the battle, so the team that scores the most points wins. Ah! And the matches are very short, with a maximum duration of minutes. (Image: Disclosure/The Pokémon Company) What are the minimum requirements to play Pokémon Unite on mobile? You can play Pokémon Unite on your Android or iOS smartphone that supports these requirements: Android System version: Android 5 or higher Memory: 2 GB of RAM CPU : 1.5 GHz quad-core (64-bit or 96-bit) GPU : Mali-T1024 iOS System version: iOS 10 or superior



Memory: 1 GB of RAM

CPU: 1.4 GHz dual-core (Apple A8)

GPU : PowerVR GX6450 How to start playing Pokémon Unite Step 1: After downloading Pokémon Unite, you can choose to create an account if you are a new player or transfer your Nintendo Switch data to play on your account via mobile;

(Capture: Felipe Freitas/Canaltech)

Step 2

: whoever is starting, can choose their trainer name and create a character of their own;