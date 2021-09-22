How to download Pokémon Unite that arrives today (22) for mobile phones

This Wednesday (22), Pokémon Unite officially arrives for Android and iOS smartphones. The Pokémon Company’s newest game has been very successful since its release for Nintendo Switch, which took place in July this year.

    • So many fans were eagerly awaiting the arrival of the game for mobile devices; after all, in addition to being free-to-play (free to play), it also brings a unique style to Pokémon games, being the franchise’s first multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.

    So, if you’re also a Pokémon fan and want to find out if you can play Pokémon Unite on your cell phone, just take a look at this article! I’ll show you more details in the next few lines.

    How Pokémon Unite works

    Pokémon Unite is a free online game, in MOBA style and with 5×5 battles, that is, with teams with 5 trainers. Each trainer can choose a Pokémon to be their character during the battle, so the team that scores the most points wins. Ah! And the matches are very short, with a maximum duration of minutes.

    What are the minimum requirements to play Pokémon Unite on mobile?

    You can play Pokémon Unite on your Android or iOS smartphone that supports these requirements:

    Android

  • System version: Android 5 or higher

  • Memory: 2 GB of RAM

  • CPU

    : 1.5 GHz quad-core (64-bit or 96-bit)

  • GPU

    : Mali-T1024

    iOS

    • System version: iOS 10 or superior

    • Memory: 1 GB of RAM

    • CPU: 1.4 GHz dual-core (Apple A8)

    • GPU

      : PowerVR GX6450

    How to start playing Pokémon Unite

    Step 1: After downloading Pokémon Unite, you can choose to create an account if you are a new player or transfer your Nintendo Switch data to play on your account via mobile;

    Step 2

    : whoever is starting, can choose their trainer name and create a character of their own;

    Step 3: Once that’s done, here you’ll make a small tutorial explaining the dynamics of the game using Pikachu. It is very important for learning to move and use skills.

    Step 4

    : Next, you will participate in a real match against the machine using the Charizard;

    Step 5:

    After the match, your first reward for doing the tutorials will be a Pokémon from your choice. You can choose between: Eldegoss, Snorlax, Pikachu, Charizard and Talonflame. Each of them has a different style of play, being from the classes: Support, Defender, Attacker, Sprinter and All-rounde. The latter would be a Pokémon that offers “a little bit of everything” working well with the other classes.

    Step 6:

    Finally, just gather your friends and enjoy the battles in Pokémon Unite.

    Source: Pokémon Unite

