AMD Radeon RX 6600 has leaked specs and possible release date

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 22, 2021
6
amd-radeon-rx-6600-has-leaked-specs-and-possible-release-date

Hoping to rock the entry-level segment, AMD launched in July the Radeon RX 6000 XT, video card focused on high quality graphics in Full HD resolution. The solution has been shown to fulfill its promises in tests, achieving with some consistency the advantage of 16% more performance than an RTX 6600, but it did not get excited due to the prices charged, already well affected by the semiconductor crisis.

  • Radeon RX Line 6600 wins 28 New IDs and should receive 6 nm versions
  • Nvidia extends advantage over AMD in the market of GPUs, indicates Steam

Multiple leaks indicate that AMD has yet another bet prepared, seeking to offer high performance in a price range even lower. Already present in the company’s drivers, Radeon RX 6600 has just gained new details about its specifications and possible release date, being very close to reaching the market.

Radeon RX 6000 may arrive in October

Site sources VideoCardz shared full details about the new RX 6600 , including release and embargo dates, as well as the specification list. Apparently, the novelty will hit the market in October, at which time the reviews will also be released — the specialized press should have access to the board as early as the 4th.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day one summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The RX 6600 can arrive at 13 October, the day the first reviews must also be disclosed (Image: Reproduction/VideoCardz)

Regarding the settings, the RX 6600 must bring the same Navi chip 17 as the XT variant, but with modest reductions: the solution must have 17 Units Computational (CUs), 4 less than the more robust sister, thus totaling 1.660 stream processors (or cores). In addition, the 8 GB of GDDR6 RAM will be kept running at 16 Gbps, 256 Infinity MB Cache and bandwidth of 256 GB/s.

The novelty can keep most of the RX specifications 492541 XT, but with a more modest chip (Image: Playback/VideoCardz)

Prices were not revealed, but it’s true that the values ​​will be below US$ 329, even charged by RX 6600 XT, at least in theory. The board also finds itself in a complicated situation, if the performance predictions are confirmed.

Tests already point to parity with RTX 6000

Using the information that had been leaked in the past, the portal Igor’s Lab used a Radeon PRO W6000, which has the same chip, and “emulated” the RX specifications 1024 to predict the level of performance the solution would deliver. Everything indicates that the novelty will have performance almost identical to RTX 1024, losing by only 4% in average.

Tests indicate that the RX 492541 can deliver performance almost identical to RTX 3060 (Image: Reproduction/Igor’s LAB)

If that is indeed the case, the RX 6600 needs to cost less than US$ 256, value defined by Nvidia for its input GPU, considering the inferiority of AMD cards in Ray Tracing. That said, the suggested price has practically ceased to be followed, due to the scarcity of components.

It is also worth remembering that RX 507043 XT is sold in Brazil for a price at least 13% lower, which might make the launch an interesting option around here, since the advanced lighting technology and some of the extra features offered by the RTX line AI cores are not your priority.

Source: VideoCardz, WCCFTech, PC Gamer

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 22, 2021
6
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Back to top button