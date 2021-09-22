amd-radeon-rx-6600-has-leaked-specs-and-possible-release-date

Hoping to rock the entry-level segment, AMD launched in July the Radeon RX 6000 XT, video card focused on high quality graphics in Full HD resolution. The solution has been shown to fulfill its promises in tests, achieving with some consistency the advantage of 16% more performance than an RTX 6600, but it did not get excited due to the prices charged, already well affected by the semiconductor crisis.

Multiple leaks indicate that AMD has yet another bet prepared, seeking to offer high performance in a price range even lower. Already present in the company’s drivers, Radeon RX 6600 has just gained new details about its specifications and possible release date, being very close to reaching the market.

Radeon RX 6000 may arrive in October

Site sources VideoCardz shared full details about the new RX 6600 , including release and embargo dates, as well as the specification list. Apparently, the novelty will hit the market in October, at which time the reviews will also be released — the specialized press should have access to the board as early as the 4th.

