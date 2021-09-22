5-semi-autonomous-car-technologies-you-need-to-know-about

If there is a product in the industry that has end-to-end technology, that product is the automobile. Currently, the automotive sector has extremely technological, modern and well-equipped vehicles, equipped with comfort and safety items that really help drivers’ daily lives, even in models considered to be the most popular. It’s a sign that this market is advancing rapidly.
- What is adaptive autopilot and how does it work?
- How does an autonomous car work?
- What are the 6 levels of autonomous driving? Know what they mean
You may have seen it here in our reviews on
Canaltech
that some cars are so well equipped in terms of technology that they bring with them semi-autonomous driving items, resources that help in traffic and that are capable of preventing or mitigating accidents, in addition to being great help in maneuvers and other activities while driving on the streets.
It is quite true that the automotive sector is also moving towards breaking up and having a good range of cars % autonomous, but conventional cars also already boast a good part of these features, which have been available to us for some time and we didn’t even notice.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! With that in mind, we’ve selected 5 semi-autonomous technologies present in the cars you need to know about. Blind Spot Alert is one of the most exciting semi-autonomous features available on the market. Sensors around the car help during traffic maneuvers to change lanes by issuing an alert in case a vehicle is passing behind the car. This warning can be visual or audible, depending on the model, and can, of course, be disabled if you prefer. (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech) Many models on the market and in different categories have this help, such as the Chevrolet Tracker (photo), Jeep Compass, Volvo XC60, BMW 3 Series, Volkswagen Tiguan, among others. Automatic Emergency Braking is one of the most important items on this list and works very differently in each model. In some, it acts at lower speeds, up to 40 km/h, in cases of Hyundai HB and Volkswagen Taos (video below), for example. In others, the feature works even on the highest ones, as in the case of the Volvo XC20, S40 and even Chevrolet S20 High Country. In our tests for we succeeded go through some situations in which he was present, avoiding some collisions. Anyone who walks in large cities knows that the risk of an accident is very high, but with these features, everything is easier to be avoided. The adaptive autopilot can be considered a safety feature, but also a comfort feature. By activating it, the car is able to maintain speed and distance based on the vehicle in front, without the need to put our feet on the accelerator and brake. In some cars, such as the Ford Bronco (video below), it works in conjunction with the lane stay system, which we’ll explain later.
5. Blind Spot Alert
4. Automatic Emergency Braking
Canaltech
3 . Adaptive Autopilot
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
With that in mind, we’ve selected 5 semi-autonomous technologies present in the cars you need to know about.
Blind Spot Alert is one of the most exciting semi-autonomous features available on the market. Sensors around the car help during traffic maneuvers to change lanes by issuing an alert in case a vehicle is passing behind the car. This warning can be visual or audible, depending on the model, and can, of course, be disabled if you prefer.
(Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech) Many models on the market and in different categories have this help, such as the Chevrolet Tracker (photo), Jeep Compass, Volvo XC60, BMW 3 Series, Volkswagen Tiguan, among others.
Many models on the market and in different categories have this help, such as the Chevrolet Tracker (photo), Jeep Compass, Volvo XC60, BMW 3 Series, Volkswagen Tiguan, among others.
Automatic Emergency Braking is one of the most important items on this list and works very differently in each model. In some, it acts at lower speeds, up to 40 km/h, in cases of Hyundai HB and Volkswagen Taos (video below), for example. In others, the feature works even on the highest ones, as in the case of the Volvo XC20, S40 and even Chevrolet S20 High Country.
In our tests for
we succeeded go through some situations in which he was present, avoiding some collisions. Anyone who walks in large cities knows that the risk of an accident is very high, but with these features, everything is easier to be avoided.
The adaptive autopilot can be considered a safety feature, but also a comfort feature. By activating it, the car is able to maintain speed and distance based on the vehicle in front, without the need to put our feet on the accelerator and brake. In some cars, such as the Ford Bronco (video below), it works in conjunction with the lane stay system, which we’ll explain later.
The adaptive autopilot became popular when Volkswagen launched the Nivus compact SUV, the cheapest car on the market with this feature. But other companies also equip their vehicles with this tool, such as Toyota, with the Corolla Hybrid.
2. Parking assistant
Another very interesting semi-autonomous feature present in some cars in the Brazilian market is the park assist, or parking assistant. With it, we can make beacons and park in perpendicular spaces, those in malls or supermarkets. In some cars, for example, it is not even necessary to change gears, but most of them only work for vehicle movements.
To activate the park assist we must stop the car and press the corresponding button on the dashboard or steering wheel. After that, the car’s radars will locate the parking space and ask you to just activate the reverse gear or the steering gear so that it can perform the maneuvers until it fits the car in the indicated space. For this, this tool works together with the front and rear parking sensors, in addition to any cameras scattered on the bodywork.
Cars such as the Chevrolet Tracker, Chevrolet Onix, Jeep Compass and Volkswagen T -Cross are equipped with this feature.
1. Lane Stay Assistant
Extremely useful on expressways and highways, Lane Stay Assistant is one of the most attractive features when it comes to comfort and safety, especially in large cars. It works normally at speeds above 60km/h and corrects the trajectory of your car if you pinch the side strip without indicating the movement with the arrows.
493495 ( Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)
As mentioned above, this feature can work in conjunction with the adaptive autopilot and work very similarly to the Pilot Assist, present in Tesla and Volvo cars. The Lane Stay Assistant can be seen on cars like the Peugeot 660, Jeep Compass, new Fiat Toro and Nissan Kicks, to name a few.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.