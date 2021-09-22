5-semi-autonomous-car-technologies-you-need-to-know-about

If there is a product in the industry that has end-to-end technology, that product is the automobile. Currently, the automotive sector has extremely technological, modern and well-equipped vehicles, equipped with comfort and safety items that really help drivers’ daily lives, even in models considered to be the most popular. It’s a sign that this market is advancing rapidly.

What is adaptive autopilot and how does it work?

How does an autonomous car work?

What are the 6 levels of autonomous driving? Know what they mean

You may have seen it here in our reviews on

Canaltech

that some cars are so well equipped in terms of technology that they bring with them semi-autonomous driving items, resources that help in traffic and that are capable of preventing or mitigating accidents, in addition to being great help in maneuvers and other activities while driving on the streets.

It is quite true that the automotive sector is also moving towards breaking up and having a good range of cars % autonomous, but conventional cars also already boast a good part of these features, which have been available to us for some time and we didn’t even notice.