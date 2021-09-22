end-of-chemotherapy?-not-yet,-but-there-are-already-much-less-aggressive-treatments

Science has been mobilizing to make human life easier in any way it can. And when it comes to cancer, this initiative translates into treatments with fewer side effects. Chemotherapy, for example, one of the best known treatments, is usually accompanied by nausea, dizziness, vomiting, diarrhea and body aches. There may also be more serious side effects from chemotherapy, such as internal bleeding, secondary cancers and shorter life expectancy. blood tests to detect cancer

Chemium used to be used for skin cancer (melanoma), but this treatment has been gradually replaced by immunotherapy (a type of biological treatment that induces the fight against cancer cells by the immune system itself) and targeted therapies.

As for lymphoma (a type of cancer which originates in the lymphatic system), more recent treatment options include inhibitors of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, an enzyme important for the development and differentiation of B lymphocytes. nothing that prevents cancer cells from surviving and multiplying by blocking abnormal protein signaling.