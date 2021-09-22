End of chemotherapy? Not yet, but there are already much less aggressive treatments

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 22, 2021
4
end-of-chemotherapy?-not-yet,-but-there-are-already-much-less-aggressive-treatments

Science has been mobilizing to make human life easier in any way it can. And when it comes to cancer, this initiative translates into treatments with fewer side effects. Chemotherapy, for example, one of the best known treatments, is usually accompanied by nausea, dizziness, vomiting, diarrhea and body aches. There may also be more serious side effects from chemotherapy, such as internal bleeding, secondary cancers and shorter life expectancy. blood tests to detect cancer

  • Bowel cancer can have a high genetic influence, study points out
  • Researchers discover new method to prevent cancer metastases

    • Chemium used to be used for skin cancer (melanoma), but this treatment has been gradually replaced by immunotherapy (a type of biological treatment that induces the fight against cancer cells by the immune system itself) and targeted therapies.

    As for lymphoma (a type of cancer which originates in the lymphatic system), more recent treatment options include inhibitors of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, an enzyme important for the development and differentiation of B lymphocytes. nothing that prevents cancer cells from surviving and multiplying by blocking abnormal protein signaling.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

    (Image: Colin Behrens/Pixabay)

    In the US, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves three of these therapies, with the following drugs: Imbruvica (ibrutinib), Calquence (acalabrutinib) and Brukinsa (zanubrutinib). Each of these drugs is effective and generally easier to tolerate than older therapies.

    For ovarian cancer, chemotherapy is still the standard treatment. However, 70% of ovarian cancer cases come back and become resistant to chemotherapy. Faced with this, scientists began a clinical trial of a new immunotherapy called maveropepimut-S. The treatment works by activating survivin T cells, a cancer antigen found in more than types of solid tumors and cancers in the blood.

    Meanwhile, multiple myeloma, which is a cancer that affects bone marrow cells called plasma cells, responsible for the production of antibodies that fight viruses and bacteria, has been treated with Revlimid , which is also described as an “immunomodulating agent”, given in combination with other medications. It has proven to be effective in some cases, but it can also have very long-lasting side effects, especially for people who take it for long periods of time.

    Source: Healthline

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    1024 394243

    394243 1024

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 22, 2021
    4
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Back to top button