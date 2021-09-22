microsoft-may-authorize-windows-11-on-older-pcs,-but-with-a-serious-but

The developers released an app called PC Health Check to help them know if their PCs would run the new Windows however was a total disaster. Even modern hardware with full capacity to run the system failed the test and could not be upgraded. The app has been removed, revamped and returned to the air, although it’s still flawed and confused.

Now the company seems to be backing down once again and hints that it will ease the requirement for its new system operational, but not responsible for problems. This was the expected movement from the beginning, after all the user base would be greatly reduced if the current criteria were kept — certain PC models with more than two years of use could no longer run Windows 22.

It remains to be seen whether the company will maintain its current posture or whether, in the future, it will be able to develop its own mechanisms for security and compatibility regardless of computer settings.

Source: The Verge