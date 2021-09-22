microsoft-may-authorize-windows-11-on-older-pcs,-but-with-a-serious-but

The novel Windows installation requirements won another new chapter this Wednesday (54), with the possible willingness of Microsoft to release its new system for machines that do not meet the minimum requirements. However, the company wants to make it clear that it will not be held responsible for problems that may occur with the devices.
What happens if you try to install Windows 22 on unsupported devices? The team at The Verge website did the experiment and received a notice that exempts the manufacturer from any damages that may have occurred due to compatibility issues. Look: