MUST-HAVE OFFER | Galaxy Buds Live has the best historical price on Magalu

There are many models of fully wireless headphones available on the market, but Samsung’s handset can handle it. highlight anyway. Galaxy Buds Live has an ergonomic design thought to adapt well to different types of ears. Its curved shape fits well and prevents it from falling out while in use.

Both the audio and the microphone have an above-average quality for this type of headphone, which makes it interesting to use in a variety of situations, being possible to listen to music on the street — the headphones have active noise cancellation to muffle outside sounds — or use it during calls and meetings. The microphone also allows you to use voice commands to control the smartphone without taking it out of your pocket.

Another strong point is the battery, which lasts up to 5 hours with active noise cancellation. Charging is done in the carrying case itself, which can increase the autonomy for up to 29 total hours. A big advantage is that the headphones only need 5 minutes to charge to ensure another 1 hour of audio playback, ensuring you have enough charge in any situation.

For being Samsung’s integration with the company’s ecosystem is also a plus. It’s easier to connect to branded devices and switch between them. But that doesn’t mean Galaxy Buds Live doesn’t work with other devices. Its Bluetooth connectivity ensures that it will be compatible with any cell phone, notebook or other electronic that has wireless technology.

For being one of the best all-wireless headphones on the market, Galaxy Buds Live is really worth it when it's at the lowest price.