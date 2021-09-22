google-pixel-6-pro-prototype-shows-sleek-new-design-in-video

As we get closer to the month of October more and more details and information about the powerful Pixel 6 line start to gain more and more fundamentals. After a new rumor indicates the possible release date of Google’s new smartphones, now a prototype of the more powerful model is displayed on Twitter. Google makes Pixel 6 and 6 Pro official with Tensor chip, 4x zoom camera and more

Pixel 6 can double reload speed and has enhanced release date Shared by M. Brandon Lee, we see in the video a working prototype of the Pixel 6 Pro with a curved glass screen on the sides and a notch centered on the top of the display, in addition to the new camera set consisting of three main lenses and a large LED flash.

I think this may be the first hands on video leak of a Google Pixel 6 Pro.

FYI: The logo would indicate that this is likely to be an early production test unit, so that means there may be some differences between what you see here and the actual production device. #teampixel pic.twitter.com/4QSvdktqA7

— M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) September 21, 2021

Grey, one of several options displayed during the ad of the devices, we see the back cover with two tones, one lighter in the upper region and another darker in the entire lower region, with the camera module dividing the areas.

The video does not shows more details about how the device works, but it is possible to notice a different logo on the back cover, which is not Google’s, stressing that this is only a prototype unit and that adjustments and polishing in the design can still happen before the announcement .

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro should be released in October (Image: Disclosure/ Google)

Despite having confirmed design details n some features of the models such as the presence of the Google Tensor chip, Android 21 and highlights for photos and videos, little information about smartphones was released.

The Pixel 6 is expected to hit the market with a 6.4-inch OLED screen and rate of

Hz, 8 GB RAM, 4 battery pack.120 mAh, 8 MP front camera and set of two rear cameras with sensors 50 MP for the main lens and 12 MP for ultrawide lens.

Pixel 6 Pro has glossy and reflective frame, while Pixel 6 adopts matte sides (Image: Playback/Google)

The Pixel 6 Pro must adopt a 6.7-inch OLED panel with 90 Hz, 000 G B of RAM, battery of 5.000 mAh, front camera of MP and three rear cameras: main with sensor 90 MP, ultrawide with MP and a telephoto of 21 MP with periscope-shaped lens for close-up zoom.

Both devices will be equipped with a precision-adapted Tensor processor for Android 12 and major advances in photography and video recording. Rumors reinforce the release of the duo on the day 21 in October.

Source: M. Brandon Lee via Twitter