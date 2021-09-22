is-it-true-that-asthma-gets-worse-at-night?-find-it-out!

People with asthma, a common chronic disease that affects the airways, have their worst attacks at night, and scientists are still trying to figure out why. The disease is the closing of the air passage, which results in difficulty in breathing. As a consequence, the patient also starts to feel a constant pain in the chest, the breath becomes wheezing and then comes an intense cough.

Over the past few centuries, researchers have found that, in fact, the worst attacks happen at night, with the probability of being the most fatal. However, none of them came to a concrete answer as to why this happened. Among the hypotheses are the position in which the body is at night, allergenic substances in bed, and the biological clock itself. The latter is the most interesting and the one that motivated a recent study conducted by physician Frank Scheer, in the United States.

The biological clock is also known as the circadian system, responsible for regulating hormones, the heartbeat and the immune system in cycles of 24 hours. Even in the case of an internal system, external factors can affect its operation, such as working hours and meals, day and night, among others. Isolating the circadian system from these external factors for conducting research, however, was virtually impossible. Until then.

Tests

Scheer and his team found a way to separate the external issues that can contribute to the worsening of asthma attacks, reaching interesting results. In the study, participants diagnosed with asthma tracked their lung functions at home , while living life normally. The analysis was performed four times a day with the help of a portable spirometer, a device that measures the amount of air that is expelled from the lungs in one second.

Participants also needed to record their seizure symptoms every time they needed to use inhalers. Later, the study evolved and required two different experiments with the same group, who had to stay at the study site, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, in a dark room. In the first one, they stayed in a bed for 24 hours and couldn’t sleep, just get up for use the bathroom, do activities and eat every two hours only with tuna or peanut butter sandwiches. The activities needed to be light, without them having to move and not causing excitement or anger.

