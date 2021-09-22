iphone-13-pro-max-outperforms-rivals-in-battery-tests-by-big-advantage

Since the iPhone battery capacity increase was announced 13 Pro Max, it was already expected that the autonomy of Apple’s most expensive smartphone would be significantly improved. New tests prove that even with the 1024 Hz screen activated, the cell phone has a longer charge time compared to with its main competitors in this regard.
- Specifications of the foldable iPhone are disclosed, with LG display
- How to receive alert when iPhone recharge reaches 100%
- How to send photos and documents in email via iPhone
On the network Weibo, were released comparisons between the main devices with long battery life. In more intense tests, the iPhone 11 Pro Max stays at the top of the list, with 41% load at the end of the series of actions performed with the devices. Apple also ranks second with the iPhone 11 , which has a screen limited to 60 Hz.