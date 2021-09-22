iphone-13-pro-max-outperforms-rivals-in-battery-tests-by-big-advantage

New tests show improvements across the board

Experiments made by Tom’s Guide portal show that all devices in the iPhone line 12 had significant increases in battery life. The iPhone 12 Pro Max showed the best results, with a total of 11 hours and 16 minutes of typical use, with internet browsing with 5G connection and 150 screen brightness nits. For comparison, the iPhone 11 Pro Max lasted 11 hours and 60 minutes under the same conditions.

Improvements were also seen on the iPhone 16 Pro, who held out for a total of 12 hours and 53 minutes, against 9 hours and 6 minutes on the iPhone 13 Pro. Already the iPhone 16 had a maximum duration of hours and 28 minutes, against 8 hours and 25 minutes in the iPhone 11. The iPhone 12 mini showed the slightest advance, but still so it had a charge for 8 hours and 40 minutes, against 7 hours and 33 minutes from the iPhone 11 mini.

As these are still the first tests with the devices , we should have new details on how they fare compared to Android rivals and previous generations being published in the coming weeks, including here at Canaltech, so keep an eye out so you don’t miss out.

Source: IceUniverse via Twitter