windows-11-native-apps-will-not-install-by-default;-understand

Native Windows programs 10 will take up less space than expected directly in the installation of the system, reveals Microsoft. Complementary applications, such as Sticky Notes, will remain in the operating system in a reduced version, as if they were just shortcuts, and will be automatically downloaded as soon as they are opened for the first time.
According to Microsoft Vice President of Corporate Management Steve Dispensa, this is an attempt by MS to reduce the footprint and space required for Windows 10 on the computer’s internal storage. The default state of these apps (which are not listed) is as a draft, which not only saves memory but also reduces background activity looking for updates.