Preview Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | too chaotic

Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy is a game by Eidos Montreal, in an attempt to try to bring the experience of the most chaotic characters in the world. Marvel universe into video games.
Invited by Square Enix, the Canaltech was able to play a preview of the game. Below, we tell you what we think of the 90 minutes we had with the side of Peter Quill and his troupe, as well as a brief chat with the game’s directors, Jean-François Dugas and Patrick Fortier.
” Hooked on a Feeling”
Image: Disclosure/Eidos Montreal
The opening scenes of the game draw attention. The beginning of interactions between the Guardians sounds like a comic book closed arc story: they need to go to New Fleet to resolve a situation, but things don’t go as they were hoping for.
Rocket Raccoon is, for sure, the highlight throughout the preview, with the acid raccoon making constant jokes. Alongside Gamora and Groot, these are the Guardians who stand out the most. I started to buy all the cuteness and skills of the team, which continue to be very solid during gameplay. It didn’t take long for the characters to captivate me — their personalities are familiar to those who have watched the movies or read Marvel comics.
The feeling is that, despite some problems, it’s all right with our dear Guardians of the Galaxy, until Quill shows his face. The main problem is with Starlord and Drax in this revamped version of the characters. How to distance yourself from the versions of the MCU (Marvel Cinematographic Universe)? The look and the voice are very similar, but when Peter Quill opens his helmet, he looks like a completely different character than what popular imagination sees as Starlord (or Starlord, in Brazil). Which is not necessarily a bad thing, but it ends up generating some strangeness.
After all, who is this little blonde Ouch? (Image: Disclosure/Eidos Montreal)
I looked at that blond boy with his hair shaved on the sides and was like “Ok, who is this?”. You know when a show changes the actor and you can’t help but stare at the face of the actor who was recast? That’s what I felt in most of the cutscenes of Guardians of The Galaxy. Despite having a certain resemblance to his comic book counterpart, the Peter Quill of the game looks like a character out of place among the others.
Soon after testing the demo, the Canaltech had the opportunity to talk to the game’s developers. One of the topics we covered was precisely this: how to create your own version of the character when it breaks common sense a little?
“When we started talking to Marvel, we we talked about how this game would be our own version of the Guardians of the Galaxy. And the challenge we had was to make their look unique, but at the same time, recognizable,” explained Dugas. “The idea was to find this balance perfect. Of you looking at them and yelling, ‘Look, it’s the Guardians of the Galaxy! But wait, they’re different.'”
The Director states that there are details in the characters that can be considered inspirations from other Guardian adaptations. The team’s intention was precisely to “create the feeling that they are new versions of the characters, with new backgrounds”, and that all of this was in line with the studio’s interpretation of this universe.
“The look speaks to those who read the comics and those who watched the MCU films. But at the same time, they are not the same characters. You can see that there are some influences, but we wanted something new”, adds Dugas.
Still according to the developers at Eidos Monteral, Marvel embraced their idea of creating a different version for the characters that made sense with the already established universes they served as a balance so fans could have a “Marvel experience” during the game.
“Come and Get Your Love”
Image: Disclosure/Eidos Montreal
Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy puts you in the role of Peter Quill not only during combat, but in the decisions that need to be made during missions. At times, Quill has to say the right thing or act the way the Guardians hope he will — and that’s perhaps the most solid part of the gameplay. Using the Guardians’ extensive puzzle-solving skills is quite interesting and was the most fun part of the demo: being able to feel the heroes’ vibe during little conversations and jokes thrown at each other at these times.
When interacting with the characters in this way, they may or may not feel happy with Star-Lord’s attitudes. You can be a completely crude character and a real asshole with Gamora, for example, or simply handle the situation in a more mature way. It’s up to the player to decide how he’s going to tread his character’s path during the story.
A lot of the humor already characteristic of the group is present in the game. Rocket is an extremely clumsy raccoon, as I mentioned, Drax has the peculiar style of not understanding subtleties and Gamora still seems to be the most mission-centric, but that little by little gets carried away in the moment. So we asked how it was for the developers to balance the humor and quirky characteristics of these characters.
“I think the key is to understand these characters, create unique backgrounds for them and understand that are more than what was shown in-game,” explains Patrick Fortier. “Eventually, as you write, the jokes end up not forced to be funny, but act as a way to stay loyal to the characters, creating situations where you know , for example, that this moment would make Rocket say something and how Gamora and Drax would react in a certain way.” For both directors, the interesting thing about this project was being able to work with characters that already existed and were so rich in history.
“And what was interesting about working on this project, different from what was in Deus Ex, where we created our own characters and universe, is that when you work with characters that are already so interesting, you make your own version and quickly get an idea of how they’re going to act.” According to Patrick, this made the work so much easier that, even during the initial phase of the general conception of the game, the team already imagined certain comic situations.
Dugas complemented by explaining that, as as you interact with the characters, you can hear more about their story, with their personality deepening as you progress through the game. “There are some Guardian stories that can make you emotional,” says the director. Can we expect some tears in this game?
One of the new narratives that Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy brings, is the new origin for the name Star-Lord. In the game, the name comes from a band Peter is a fan of and put the name on his classic jacket as a reference. And much of the protagonist’s personality is shaped by these references that make him look like a completely time-displaced eighties teenager. For the developers, all this feeling around the character was essential.
“First of all, that was our idea with the character. When he takes off his helmet, you see his hair, you see he feels cool, but actually he’s a guy lost in time,” jokes Dugas. The directors explain that the big moment to understand Starlord was when they redesigned the movie. origin of the character. “When we started creating him, we asked ourselves, ‘Why is he called Starlord? What’s the reason? Where did this come from?'” Until one of the artists involved in the game brought up the right idea: “What if Starlord is the name of his favorite band and he put a patch on his jacket?”
After having the initial concept defined, the band was missing. And that’s where Steve Szczepkowski, the game’s audio director, came in. Steve owns a rock band and, in his spare time, plays with his band in bars in Montreal, Canada. “We asked him if he wanted to write the band’s songs, and he was super excited. ‘Yes, yes, let’s do it!’” When they heard the version of “Space Riders with No Names” that Steve had written and sung, the Eidos Montreal team realized they had found the perfect band.
After making a first demo song, Dugas said that by listening to Steve, he knew that the audio director was the right person to bring Starlord to life as a band. “He said they were still tweaking the music and they needed a musician, but I said, ‘No, we don’t. We’ve got you.'” Dugas stated that there was a general consensus that the band’s music and style fit perfectly into the proposal they wanted to convey. The album is about 21 songs, all are present in the game, and believe me, the band really seems to be really good.
In spite of not having met them directly during the preview, the Church of Universal Truth is one of the game’s antagonists, and it is they who are behind the problems we face in the demonstration, taking over a New Fleet space station. Lady Hellbender is also one of the characters that appear to antagonize the Guardians.Director Patrick Fortier explained how this relationship with Marvel was, about choosing the right characters for the story they were building.
“They are as fans of their own creation as the pros are. her ceilings. And they were always eager to see our version of this universe and the Guardians, and as we worked with them on ideas for where to take the story, they guided us and helped to fit these different characters into the narrative in a way that fits. with what we’re going through,” Fortier reported.
The strength of the preview we played is precisely the plot and team development. As you explore the setting, Peter can interact with the other Guardians and in order to create the feeling of a united team, or completely dysfunctional. Game exploration is quite effective, although it has some simple elements to help during gameplay.
Peter’s helmet allows him to be able to scan the map for points of interest to interact during gameplay, in the best style of detective mode in the Arkham franchise — which theoretically makes perfect sense, because what good would it be to have a helmet technological being a p Space rage without having any functionality to invade and intercept things, is not it? Quill’s booster boots also help with exploration, but don’t think you’ll be able to fly them anywhere. They serve as a more powerful double jump.
Star-Lord’s blasters can also be used to destroy rocks and barriers in the environment, or perform certain actions, such as freezing some space station engines so that characters can advance. All this leaves the condition to use only Peter during the less tedious gameplay.
The exploration of the game, from what little we had during the demo chapter, is by far the most fun part along with the small team interactions. The synergy between the characters helps a lot, that’s why I was able to surrender to those moments. The presence of heroes also makes exploration not a chore for those players who prefer unbridled destruction.
“I’m not in love”
Image: Publicity/Eidos Montreal
Unfortunately, not everything is roses inside Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Combat is extremely chaotic, and not in a good way. As the player must control Peter Quill and also use the other Guardians as allies, the most intense gameplay we faced was confusing. In the sense of making players feel the urge to flee, the game gave a lesson in how not to make an action sequence.
In the passage in question, the Guardians need to escape the outpost Nova Fleet spacecraft and, when encountering problems, it’s time to go out shooting and attacking enemies from all sides. The problem is that some details end up disrupting the experience. Peter Quill’s commands aren’t all that intuitive in the game. While the character’s primary shot is on LT/R2, the secondary is on RB/R1 — for those who don’t like such close attacks, like me, it will be possible to reconfigure the commands.
In the end, Star-Lord’s strong point is the pair of blasters to strafe enemies. While you’re there, doing an incredible streak of shots, Quill starts doing funny tricks to give the character that classic dynamism. The only detail is that, during gameplay with multiple enemies attacking the player, executing these commands can be a bit difficult and frustrating. In fact, in a moment that looked like a “choke point”, several enemies were included in a small part of the map. all at once, more enemies appeared, generating widespread confusion in an extremely tight map that is not “ideal” for this. The feeling I had was that the level design of this snippet is unnecessarily truncated and chaotic.
Also, I felt that the sensitivity of Star-Lord’s crosshairs was weird and the controls looked like be quite plastered — probably all of this can be configured by the player in the final game. It is worth mentioning that these are fully expected questions within a preview.
At times, I felt that certain animations lacked whimsy. I don’t know if it was something from the preview I played (maybe that changes in the final version), there was a situation where Drax simply “teleported” to the interaction object I pointed out to the character. Added to the problematic level design of the stage, I felt I was facing a string of bad situations.
Another part that turns out to be a little tricky is that Peter Quill can’t regenerate its health automatically and does not have a consumable or healing device. During gameplay, I managed to heal after defeating enemies, which often during the confusion, meant that I had to try to run away from the firefight for luck killing an isolated enemy.
When you’ve killed enough enemies and have “The Huddle” bar full, you can activate a command to join the Guardians in a conversation. If they feel down, it’s your duty as a leader to motivate them, and if you read the situation right, all characters will get a boost of energy and will have the cooldown of their abilities reduced. If only Peter gets excited, only he gets the boost.
At another time, when Drax needed to interact with something at Peter’s command during combat, the character would only teleport to the object and use it against enemies. And whether you like it or not, it’s something that breaks the immersion during gameplay, and adding to the poor level design of a certain part of the game, it all felt like a string of bad situations.
“Not that Awesome Mix”
For a good part of the gameplay, Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy felt like a game that wanted to embrace too much stuff at the same time. Do you know when a person gets carried away and doesn’t know when to stop? That’s basically what I felt in these 90 minutes with Quill and company. The moments when the player has to make a decision in favor of the team and that could mean a problem later in the game are cool. I like the idea that this could be an interactive exploration game with some combat scenes.
On the other hand, in a cycle between not knowing what you want, the game has passed the impression of being lost between being a tactical experience, in which you must use your companions’ resource in combat wisely, or being an action-packed third-person shooter.
All in all, the game seems to be a wasted opportunity to try to translate the Guardians’ mood and style into video games. Even though the game gets the interactions right, much of the exploration and comic vein of the characters, the combat is extremely non-intuitive, generic, and unnecessarily chaotic. It remains to be seen if this was a specific impression of the passage I played, or if it will be the formula for the entire game.
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
arrives for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S at 21 of October.
