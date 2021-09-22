LGPD goes into effect — how important is it and what can we expect?

Every day, there are countless times we share our data on the internet. Either when we put our login and password for email or our social networks, when we send a message, when we make a transaction through internet banking or even when we like or share a post on social networks.
With the ease brought by technologies, all our information is on the network and they can be easily accessed by anyone or any company that also has the same resources – regardless of their intentions. Therefore, the security and protection of these elements are the only guarantees we have and they are fundamental for a safe and responsible presence in the digital environment.
For a long time, this issue suffered from a real legal “limbo”, since there was no legislation in the country that could define rules on the use of personal data. However, in August, the General Data Protection Law, known by its acronym, the LGPD, came into force.
