LGPD goes into effect — how important is it and what can we expect?

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

The Law 15.709, approved in August 2018 and modified in 2020, it should have taken effect a year later; it did not happen, since, like many things, the pandemic had impacts and made it difficult to materialize. The LGPD agrees on several principles and establishes mechanisms to ensure the security of users’ data, especially in relation to the right to privacy and control of their information.

Sanctions are also provided for in cases of non-compliance of the provisions of the legislation, such as blocks, warnings and fines, which can reach up to 2% of the revenue of the legal entity or conglomerate of which the company is a part, with a limit of R$ 40 millions.

We are still at the beginning of a journey that promises to have many challenges. The first of them is to ensure the full implementation of the LGPD devices by the companies.