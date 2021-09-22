happn-bets-on-clubhouse-style-voice-chat-to-help-match-the-match

Happn decided to join the wave of audio conversations and launched a service inspired by the Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces. The idea is to offer users a new way to meet new people online, with the possibility of listening to the voice of the other to see if there is a “chemistry” before any other step. Happn wants to help you discover common interests with your crush

Happn promises more security to users with profile verification system

Tinder, Bumble, Happn, OkCupid and others: are flirt apps safe? Research conducted by the app with Brazilians revealed that 86% of singles believe that it is possible to fall in love with someone just through the person’s voice, even before seeing a photo of them. Others 22% commented that the sound of speech can help create sympathy or antipathy right away.

Therefore, the app plans to gradually add new features in this area. The highlights are the audio notes: up to two minutes long, it will help the future crush to know more about your personality. You will be able to talk about various subjects of your choice and the platform will even give you some suggestions right from the panel, such as “Explain your favorite Friends scene” or “Sing your favorite song”.

Happn should also introduce audio calls, without time and with real-time interactions. They should work as they do in the video, but without the need to show their face, which helps if the person is disheveled or feeling ugly on that particular day. Everything will work as if it were a phone conversation, but within the app itself and without exposing personal data.