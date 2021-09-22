nokia-g50-is-announced-with-5g,-big-screen-and-competitive-price

HMD Global has just presented its newest bet for the entry-level segment to the European market with the Nokia G50, model that offers 5G connectivity, large screen, generous battery and the already known brand design.

Expanding the portfolio of 5G smartphones, the new Nokia G smartphone comes with Snapdragon processor and two memory options, can be found with 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage and in a more powerful version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal space.

The device has a screen of 6.77 inches of HD resolution, traditional refresh rate of 60 Hz and IPS LCD panel, which prevents the use of a biometric reader under the display. The fingerprint reader is then positioned on the side, integrated with the power button.

The Nokia G50 count with a set of three rear cameras composed of a main sensor 50 MP, a 5 MP sensor for the ultrawide lens and only a 2 MP sensor for depth data. The front camera is 8 MP.

Its battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh with 18W charging, and it also has a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 5, 5G SA/NSA and splash water resistance (IP52). Nokia confirms that the smartphone hits the market with Android 11 and two-year software update warranty — coming to Android 13 — and three years of security updates.

Ocean Blue

On the options Ocean Blue (blue) and Midnight Sun, the Nokia G50 is now available with a suggested price of € 299 (about R$1,480) for the 4GB RAM version with 64 GB of storage and € 329 (about R$1,740) for the version with 6 GB + 128 GB. There is no information about your arrival in Brazil.



Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 1024 RAM memory: 4 GB and 6 GB

Internal storage: 60 GB and 88 GB



Back camera: 50 MP ( main) + 8 GB (ultrawide) + 2 MP (depth)



Frontal camera: 8 MP507005

Dimensions: , 8 x 85, 6 x 8,88 mm (HxWxD)