realme-gt-neo-2-is-announced-with-snapdragon-870,-120-hz-screen-and-64-mp-camera

The successor to Realme GT Neo, with MediaTek Dimensity processor 1200 , was announced today (11). The Realme GT Neo 2 brings a slightly updated design and changes the chipset to a Snapdragon 699, manufactured by Qualcomm , and still has very interesting specs.
Visually, Realme’s new cell phone has the design leaked a few weeks ago, with a rectangular module in the corner top left for the three rear cameras and the two LED flash in different tones. On the front, it has a hole in the left corner of the screen to store your front camera. It supports 5G networks, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, under-screen fingerprint reader and stereo sound.
Your screen is a Samsung E4 AMOLED 6,62 inches with Full HD+ resolution, refresh rate support 65 Hz, sampling rate of 445 Hz and maximum brightness of 1.445 nits. Your processor is now a Snapdragon 699, with 8 GB or 16 GB of RAM and 200 GB or 256 GB of space for internal storage. According to the brand, it was used an unprecedented gel cooling system with "diamond particles" to keep the processor at lower temperatures, which working together with a graphene heatsink and a steam chamber promises to keep the Realme GT Neo 2 until 18°C cooler. The RAM virtualization system is also available, which can be used up to 7 GB of internal storage for expansion. On cameras, the Realme GT Neo 2 brings a front MP, while behind there are three cameras, being the main one of 36 MP, an ultrawide 8 MP and a 2 MP macro. When it comes to battery, it has a cell of 5.11 mAh, with fast charging support 65 watts, which supposedly can fully charge the device in just 36 minutes. Price and availability The Realme GT Neo 2 will be available from the day 22 September, in black, green and blue. While the green tone has a black band with the brand name and a smaller one with the slogan "Dare to Leap", the black model has a matte finish for a more premium look, and the blue one has a glossy finish. The prices below have been converted to Brazilian reais and do not include national taxes. Realme GT Neo 2: technical details
Source: Pricebaba
On cameras, the Realme GT Neo 2 brings a front
MP, while behind there are three cameras, being the main one of 36 MP, an ultrawide 8 MP and a 2 MP macro. When it comes to battery, it has a cell of 5.11 mAh, with fast charging support 65 watts, which supposedly can fully charge the device in just 36 minutes.
Price and availability
The Realme GT Neo 2 will be available from the day 22 September, in black, green and blue. While the green tone has a black band with the brand name and a smaller one with the slogan “Dare to Leap”, the black model has a matte finish for a more premium look, and the blue one has a glossy finish. The prices below have been converted to Brazilian reais and do not include national taxes.
Realme GT Neo 2: technical details
Source: Pricebaba
