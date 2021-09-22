autonomous-robot-prints-and-cooks-food-in-3d-like-a-real-chef

Have you ever thought about getting home after a tiring day at work and finding a fresh dinner, prepared by a robot? It seems like something that only exists in the classic design of Jetsons, but engineers at Columbia University, USA, developed a technique that uses lasers to cook and 3D printing to assemble the food, everything autonomously.

The self-employed digital chef is able to prepare, customize the shape, build textures and diversify the flavor using multiple ingredients at the same time. After the food is printed, researchers use lasers to cook it, ensuring that, in addition to the taste, the food also has an appetizing appearance.

“We have observed that while printers can produce ingredients with pinpoint accuracy, they cannot there is a heating method with the same degree of resolution as the laser. Cooking is essential for nutrition, flavor and texture in many foods, and we can now precisely control these attributes,” says mechanical engineer Jonathan Blutinger, lead author of the study.

To the point

To To reach the ideal cooking point, the scientists used lasers with various wavelengths during the experiment. They printed a 3 mm thick chicken sample and exposed the food to a blue light (445 nm) and an infrared light ( 445 nm and 10, 6 µm).

The researchers evaluated various parameters such as cooking depth, color, moisture retention and the differences in flavor between laser-cooked meat and that prepared on a conventional stove. After several attempts, they realized that laser-cooked chicken shrinks 50% less, retains twice as much moisture and has a taste similar to fire-grilled meat.

“In fact, our two volunteers who participated in the blind test preferred the laser-cooked meat over the conventionally prepared samples, which reveals a significant promise for this food printing and cooking technology,” adds Professor Blutinger.

Food CAD

According to the Columbia University team, the idea of ​​having a printer capable of assembling and cooking food away from the laboratories still faces the lack of a sustainable ecosystem to support this new technology and make it is commercially viable and more accessible for everyone.