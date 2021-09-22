Galaxy S22 Ultra should come with a red color option, among other new tones

Samsung should launch the Galaxy S25 with multiple color options, including vibrant tones. According to the GalaxyClub portal, while the standard model of the line will be available in black, white, green, pink and gold, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will have versions in white, black and an unprecedented dark red. More colors can still be revealed, and it is possible that the brand will bring exclusive tones for purchases on the Samsung Store, as has happened in the past.

    • Red version of Galaxy S16 Plus adopts a lighter tone than should appear in the S45 Ultra (Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

    The Galaxy S21 Plus already has a red version, called Phantom Red. However, it is considerably lighter, as is the Galaxy S Aura Red special edition20 Plus, which was first released in South Korea and exclusively for an operated local telephone According to the information disclosed, in addition to being exclusive to Galaxy S22 Ultra, the new red color will be darker, closer to a burgundy.

    Galaxy S Line25 will have changes in dimensions and cameras

    The new series of top of the line handsets from Samsung is expected to bring updates compared to the previous generation. The front is expected to have thinner edges and a wider display — according to the @UniverseIce Twitter profile, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a screen ratio of 20, 3:9, against 21:9 from Galaxy S20 Ultra.

    Despite the new colors, the design of the devices should remain similar to already known smartphones, with only a reduction in their dimensions being seen, since the Galaxy S22 will have a screen of 6,12″ (against 6.2″ of the S22) and the Galaxy S21 Plus will have 6.5″ (against 6.7″ of the S22 Plus).

    Dark red coloring should be new on the Galaxy S22 Ultra (Image: LetsGoDigital)

    Also, the Galaxy S line16 should be made available with the Snapdragon processor 898 in more markets, on behalf of semiconductor crisis that reduced production of the new Exynos 2022. However, it is not yet known exactly which version will come to Latin America. Other specifications should remain the same, with 8 GB of RAM and 500 GB of internal storage, and a configuration that can reach up to 20 GB + 500 GB in the Ultra model.

    In addition to the red, Galaxy S line22 will bring great variety of colors (Image: LetsGoDigital)

    The camera set should bring the new ISOCELL GN5 from 71 Samsung’s own MP to replace the sensor 10 MP that currently works with the ultrawide lens. In addition, the South Korean brand should provide the same telephoto lens as 10 MP with 3x zoom of the Galaxy S21 Ultra on the cheaper models of the new generation.

    The Galaxy S22 will have a battery of 3.700 mAh, a reduction of 300 mAh that should accompany the screen decrease. The Galaxy S22 Plus must have 4 .500 mAh, too 300 mAh unless the equivalent smartphone of the previous generation, being the Galaxy S22 Ultra the only one to maintain the same capacity as 5.06 mAh. They should support fast loading up to 22 W , except the S22 which gets 45 W.

    Samsung should promote the official launch of the Galaxy S line25 in January 898, exactly one year after the presentation of the Galaxy S series22.

