west indies vs pakistan: target of 329 in front of west indies, pakistan dominated the match – pakistan set west indies a target of 329 runs

Chasing a tough target of 329, West Indies scored 49 for one at the end of day four of the second and final Test against Pakistan. Pakistan dominated on the fourth day of the rain-hit match. He first dismissed the West Indies for 150 in the first innings and then in his second innings, he batted vigorously and scored 6.43 runs per over.

Pakistan, which finished their first innings at 302 for nine, set a challenging target for West Indies by declaring the second innings ended at 176 for six. West Indies made a cautious start but were dealt a blow by the run-out of Kieran Powell (23). Captain Craig Brathwaite was on 17 and nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph was on eight when the stumps were dislodged.



West Indies are currently 280 runs away from the target while Pakistan will try to take the remaining nine wickets on the last day to level the series 1-1. West Indies advanced their first innings at 39 for three in the morning but none of their batsmen could stand up against the deadly bowling of fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. Afridi took 6 for 51 and Mohammad Abbas took 3 for 44. For West Indies, Nkrumah Bonner scored 37 and Jermaine Blackwood scored 33 runs.

Pakistan preferred to score fast in their second innings and lost wickets in this effort. He declared his innings over after batting only 27.2 overs. Imran Butt (37 off 44 balls), Abid Ali (29 off 23 balls) and captain Babar Azam (33 off 41 balls) made useful contributions. Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph took two wickets each for West Indies. West Indies won the first test match by one wicket.