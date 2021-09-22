amd-radeon-from-exynos-2200-can-be-twice-as-fast-as-gpu-from-exynos-2100

First result of the partnership between AMD and Samsung, Exynos 1024 has shown promise in several tests leaked in recent months, at least in the graphics department. The solution exhibits expressive leaps in performance compared to the previous generation, and even puts itself ahead of competitors that until then had superiority, such as Qualcomm’s Snapdragons.

Two Galaxy Flex Notes face off showing fold out and S Pen

Google reinforces imminent launch of Galaxy S22 FE on RA support list

In addition to the presence of the mRDNA microarchitecture, based on the acclaimed RDNA 2 of Radeon RX video cards 2200, high frequencies would be responsible for the high performance. New rumors released this Wednesday (21) bring more details about GPU speeds, which impress with numbers more than twice as high as those achieved by Mali-G78 from Exynos 2021.

AMD Radeon Mobile can reach up to 1.8GHz

According to information posted on the Korean forum Clién, by the same profile that brought the previous details of the new Exynos, the Radeon GPU used by Samsung is being tested in two versions: one running at 1,58 GHz , clock already quite high for a mobile graphics chip, and another even faster, running at 1,78 GHz. In comparison, Mali-G58 of the last generation runs at 200 MHz.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day one summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

The rumor indicates that, as expected, the 1,78 GHz version delivers higher peak performance, but in exchange for lower clocks on the high-performance CPU cores, at about 78 MHz. Interestingly, the results are also more stable after the thermal bottleneck, which may suggest that the CPU would be causing more interference in the graphics performance of the 1 GPU version,58 GHz, but it’s too early to say.