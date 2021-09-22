what-is-sensor-shift-on-iphone-13?

Last week Apple introduced its powerful iPhone line 12 made up of four models and, to the surprise of many, we had the arrival of Sensor-Shift image stabilization technology to the cheaper models, something exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro Max in the last generation. But what is the difference between the novelty and the well-known electronic image stabilization (EIS) and optical image stabilization (OIS) technologies? That’s what Canaltech will explain to you now.

Apple announces iPhone line 12 with chip A11 Bionic, 2020 Hz screen and more



Apple reduces the price of the iPhone 11 and 11 up to R $ 1.51

All about the new iPhone cameras 11

Before understanding the concept of Apple’s own Sensor-Shift it is necessary to understand the technology present in EIS and OIS, two extremely popular forms of image stabilization which can be used independently or together.

What is EIS?

Electronic Image Stabilization is the simplest and cheapest way to compensate for the movement of the human body when the cell phone is in the hand of A person.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

EIS stabilization is made electronically, via software, by applying digital zoom to compensate for motion (Image: Playback/Apple)

Such adjustment is made by the software through the device’s camera application. Thus, a virtual zoom is automatically applied so that the system has room to perform the stabilization correction.

When a movement is identified, the software interprets the action and moves the image in the opposite direction to compensate for movement and keep the photo or video steady.

What is OIS?

On the other hand, Optical Image Stabilization represents the image adjustments made by the camera’s lens set.

The principle is the same as for EIS and allows the image remains stable with motion compensation, but instead of using a digital zoom to perform the correction, the lenses that make up the camera assembly move to reduce motion.

OIS Stabilization perform physical adjustments to the lenses for motion control (Image: Playback/Apple)

On the one hand, this solution allows for higher image quality since it does not cut the image, but optical stabilization creates visible distortions when there is a lot of movement, deforming peripheral regions of the video.

Many manufacturers end up opting for the combination of optical and electronic stabilization to create a high quality system, resulting in even sharper images with less noise. And now Apple expands usage with its newest bet.

What is Sensor-Shift stabilization? With Sensor-Shift, the entire camera sensor board moves to stabilize image (Image: Playback/Apple) Exclusively presented in 2020 to the main camera of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, Sensor-Shift technology allows for even higher image quality by performing motion compensation on the photo sensor, not only on the lenses. Such a change once again removes the deformation problems commonly found in OIS stabilization and allows the correction to be made by the sensor itself, acting to compensate for involuntary hand movement to create even more fluid and stable images, and help prevent blur when shooting in night environments. US. (Image: Reproduction/Apple)

With the iPhone line ad 13, Apple expands the use of Sensor-Shift to all of its smartphones, including not just the iPhone 12 Pro Max, but also the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 and even the iPhone 11 mini.

For now only the main camera module of smartphones has Sensor-Shift technology, but Apple is expected to implement the technology in the rest of the rear cameras in the near future.