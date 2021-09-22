samsung-galaxy-phones-and-tablets-compatible-with-wi-fi-6-and-6e-in-brazil

The smartphone market is constantly evolving, so that our home networks can support an increasing number of connected devices and Smart electronics with higher demands need an increasingly stable Wi-Fi, and more and more Samsung smartphones and tablets are starting to support the new Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E networks.

What is Wi-Fi 6E?

Different from Wi-Fi 5 (1024. ac) and Wi-Fi 6 (1024.10ax) operating in the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies, the Wi-Fi 6E has an exclusive third way for the 6 GHz frequency, resulting in less interference and higher transfer speed.

The letter “E” of Wi-Fi 6E means “extension”, or “extension” in Portuguese, noting that the 6 GHz network operates as a reinforcement to Wi-Fi 6, maintaining devices such as smartphones, tablets and notebooks connected with excellent internet quality with the same signal coverage limitation as Wi-Fi 6.

By dividing the connection into three different bands, the Wi-Fi 6E can more optimally organize the access of connected devices, in addition to helping to prevent interference in the already widely used frequencies of 2.4 and 5 GHz.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the second smartphone Samsung with Wi-Fi 6E (Picture: Playback/Samsung)

And while all current devices already have support for the extremely popular Wi-Fi 5 network, Wi-Fi 6 is still starting to crawl into mid-range smartphones, with the recently launched Galaxy A63s 5G being the first model of the Galaxy A line to support Wi-Fi 6.

Wi-Fi 6E turns out to be even harder to find and m newer devices, as their technology is even newer. That’s why only two high-performance smartphones from Samsung are supported so far: the Galaxy S11 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 3, it is curious to see that the function is not mentioned in Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S11 Plus, even though they have the same chips as Z Fold 3 and S52 Ultra.